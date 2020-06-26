UK heatwave: 21 things every Brit in a heatwave knows to be true
- Kayleigh Dray
The best memes about the UK heatwave, because it genuinely is too hot to do anything but laugh right now.
In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s hot outside. Really hot. Heatwave-level hot, actually. Which, when compounded with the ongoing lockdown (yes, we’re still in lockdown), is… well, it’s the only thing we’re all talking about at the moment.
Of course, every Brit worth their salt will know that a UK heatwave is very different to a heatwave anywhere else in the world. With that in mind, then, we’ve scoured social media for the best hot weather memes, and used them to compile a list of things that always happen when temperatures climb above 30°C.
And we mean always.
From asking someone if they’re “a bit warm” to moaning excessively about the heat (it is a truth universally acknowledged that Brits will make every conversation about the weather), here’s hoping that these will make you laugh on this hotter-than-the-sun day…
At first, everyone’s excited
People will point out that it was ALREADY hot when they woke up
But then, all of a sudden, it’s… too hot
This will, somehow, catch us all by surprise
This is the point when we suddenly remember it’s not like the Med. At all.
And we realise, as one, that the heat abroad is so much better than the heat here
Why? Because we don’t have breezes here
The general public will split into several core factions
Which leads to the inevitable…
But don’t you dare criticise us for it
It’s the height of hilarity to ask if someone is “a bit warm?”
Cars will become fiery hellpits
Animals will start behaving oddly
As will our hair
People will develop unhealthy attachments to fans and aircon units
Men will shed their clothes in public
Every scrap of grass will be filled with sunbathers
We will all attempt to remain as still as possible
Our bedrooms will no longer be the havens they once were…
So forget sleeping
Then, just like that, it will all be over
Images: Connor James/Unsplash