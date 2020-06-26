In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s hot outside. Really hot. Heatwave-level hot, actually. Which, when compounded with the ongoing lockdown (yes, we’re still in lockdown), is… well, it’s the only thing we’re all talking about at the moment.

Of course, every Brit worth their salt will know that a UK heatwave is very different to a heatwave anywhere else in the world. With that in mind, then, we’ve scoured social media for the best hot weather memes, and used them to compile a list of things that always happen when temperatures climb above 30°C.