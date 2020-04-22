With the announcement of another three weeks of lockdown, a realisation has come with just how much longer this might go on for. A ‘shit just got real’ moment. For those who’ve barely left the house for the last three weeks or more, the question is rising that – if they’ve isolated long enough, can they not drive back to their family home to spend the rest of quarantine with them?

Bethany, 27, explains she made the move as soon as the extension was announced: “I’m really close to my mum and she lives on her own so I’ve been worrying about her getting lonely. I have a car so wouldn’t have to risk getting public transport. I had been self-isolating way longer than two weeks and so, as soon as I knew this would be continuing for three weeks (at least!) I told my mum I was driving home.

“I’ve been back for two days and I’m absolutely loving it. I live on the third floor of a London flat so even my daily hour of exercise is without much green space, and my mum’s garden has been heaven. Seriously, she has a family of hedgehogs who come to her door every night to be fed, a she-shed and with the weather, at the moment I’ve been lying outside in my bikini every day. I feel like I’m on a country retreat.”