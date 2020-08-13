It’s official: the UK is in recession for the first time in 11 years, after suffering its biggest slump on record between April and June. Which explains why the word ‘recession’ has been trending on Twitter all week long.

To put things in perspective, this means that the economy shrank 20.4% compared with the first three months of the year, that the national debt is expected to rise above 100% of the GDP, and that it is going to stay there.

It’s all too easy to switch off from economic news, especially as reports are so riddled with financial jargon. And so, in a bid to help you better understand what’s going on, and what this means for us all going forward, we reached out to financial experts for their insights.