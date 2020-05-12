One of the groups most affected by the government’s latest update was teachers, many of whom are now facing the prospect of going back to school on 1 June. It was announced that children from reception, year one and year six classes are expected to return to primary schools from 1 June, with the hope that all primary school pupils will return to school “before the summer for a month if feasible”. Johnson also announced the government’s intention to give pupils who are taking their exams next year (those in years 10 and 12) time with their teachers before the summer holidays.

This news did not fall on entirely welcome ears. For teachers up and down the country, the prospect of seeing children return to school so soon – especially those in the younger age groups – is a concerning one, especially when different areas of the UK are adopting different approaches.