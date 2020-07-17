“Why the pandemic has made me realise that nothing beats the British seaside”

Growing up, my mum worked hard as a nurse and single parent, often staying at the hospital hours after her shift to complete her paperwork or help out colleagues who couldn’t make it in. She always made sure we had everything we needed, but expensive holidays abroad were too much of a stretch and therefore out of our reach.

In their place we created our own fun in the same seaside town, year after year, in Norfolk. If you don’t know Norfolk, it sits on the east coast of England in the county of Norwich, right next to Cambridge and bordering Lincolnshire. It’s full of rugged beauty with lush, green countryside, Broads National Park, forests and heathland, nature reserves and of course, 90 miles of coastline.

There’s also adorable market towns, full of little delis to grab picnic food from and ice cream stands, gift shops selling paintings of the coast from local artists as well as home accessories crafted from the driftwood and shells found at the beach.

To me, this was all magic. I could spend hours as a six-year-old, picking through the trinkets at independent stores, begging my mum to buy us a souvenir to take home. We’d walk down Cromer beach, licking cones of lavender ice cream, made from the lavender in the area. It’s still the best ice cream I’ve ever had. There was crabbing to be done and rock pools to be explored, as the sea constantly tempted me to take a dip.