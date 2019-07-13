Britain’s most vegan-friendly city has been revealed, and it’s not London or Brighton

Veganism is the future of food, according to recent trends.

Last month, a report predicted that a quarter of all British people will be vegetarian in 2025 and half of us could identify as flexitarians. Sainsbury’s, who conducted the research, also announced that “home-grown meat substitutes” will be commonplace within the next few years.

With veganism now being very much in the mainstream, no wonder barely a week goes by without a new vegan cookery bible being published. It also explains the number of vegan cafes and restaurants that continue to pop up around the UK.