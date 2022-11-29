Secret Santa gift ideas: 11 treats for £20 or under
- Stylist Team
Looking for a secret Santa gift under £20 or a stocking filler for a friend? Stylist editors have pulled together their best buys for Christmas 2022.
As the festive season approaches, our cravings for glühwein and the all-encompassing desire to spend an afternoon wrapped in a blanket watching Meet Me In St. Louis on TV hits again. But it’s not all festive follies at dawn; for some of us, there’s a fair amount of present-buying panic bubbling away as gift exchange dates approach. And there’s nothing worse than getting a Secret Santa spending limit and faffing around on Google looking for inspiration only to end up back where you started.
Never fear, our Stylist editors are here to help. We’ve pulled together a sparkly selection of gift ideas all ringing in at £20 or under.
Charbonnel Et Walker milk sea salt caramel truffles
All we really want for Christmas this year is a little bit of indulgence. And what could be better than a box of luxury chocolate truffles?
Charbonnel Et Walker’s truffles are filled with sweet liquid caramel infused with sea salt, to be sampled on the sofa while feeling like a queen.
Shop Charbonnel Et Walker sea salt caramel truffles at Liberty, £16
Illamasqua bathroom touch-up set
The rise of the Jacquemus Le Chiquito handbag has made us see make-up minis in a whole new light. No longer relegated to the clear make-up bags of the airport, minis are perfect for throwing in your handbag for the big NYE night out or even for a quick lick of mascara when going from office to restaurant.
Illamasqua’s bathroom touch-up set includes a mini mascara, a beyond highlighter powder and a matte, satin lipstick in shade Midnight. Count. Us. In.
The Flat Lay Co drawstring make-up bag
Gift someone a chic means of organising their cosmetics collection and they’ll thank you over and over. Appearing as a stylish drawstring handbag to the outside world, The Flat Lay Co make-up bag unfolds to host compartments for all of your products. Also, who doesn’t love a cheetah spot print?
Bunches festive bouquet
’Tis the season to brighten up someone’s day with a glorious bunch of flowers. Bunches has this festive favourite red and gold bouquet up for grabs, and with a shelf life of two weeks it’s sure to see your loved one through Christmas and beyond New Year’s Day.
Ridley’s Games Room famous women trivia card game
This trivia game about the world’s most inspirational women is a great present for all the feminists in your life.
Test each other, learn a little, create a drinking game out of it with mulled wine… who said the festive season couldn’t be empowering?
Shop Ridley’s Games Room Famous Women trivia card game at Selfridges, £12
Aspinal of London heart key ring
Now, this does break our £20 limit by £2.50, but with such a good deal on the cards, it felt remiss of us not to put this gift on your radar. Aspinal of London’s heart keyring is cut from the finest full-grain leather and is a perfect gift for that person in your life who gives you warm fuzzy feelings.
The Body Shop Nutty and Nourishing shea mini giftTo help protect against the damage winter can do to our skin, a natural-yet-indulgent shea butter gift set from The Body Shop should do the trick – including body butter, hand balm and shower cream.
Plus, it’s been certified by The Vegan Society and helps support women in Ghana by using Community Fair Trade shea butter.
Shop Nutty & Nourishing shea mini gift at The Body Shop, £12
Oliver Bonas saffron floral print hair scrunchie
A gorgeous hair accessory is all you need to elevate a simple WFH style.
Complete with a moody floral pattern and gold fastening, this scrunchie feels classier than most.
Shop Saffron floral print hair scrunchie at Oliver Bonas, £15
Biossance Glow Forth, Be Bright gift set
Biossance’s festive gift set is perfect for a skincare fanatic – or anyone looking to keep their skin fresh this winter.
It’s basically a facial in a box: with squalane and vitamin C rose oil along with repair cream to ensure your skin starts 2023 off right.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat lip liner
The right lip liner is like gold dust for lipstick lovers.
Opt for Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk for anyone on your Christmas list who has an obsession with a nude pout or take a look at the array of other colours – there’s something for everyone.
Cadbury Roses x Cath Kidston tin
What is Christmas without a tin of chocolates to snaffle on the big day (or even the evening before with a picante de la casa…). Cadbury Roses has teamed up with Cath Kidston for this 2022 limited edition run of tins that make the perfect accompaniment to any Secret Santa gift. And coming in at just over half the £20 budget, you can put the rest of the cash towards a nice book for the perfect evening in this winter.
Shop Cadbury Roses x Cath Kidston tin at Cadbury Gifts Direct, £11.99
