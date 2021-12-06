A few years ago, I was a midwife at a busy NHS hospital. I had completed an exhilarating three years of training while juggling a young family and a part-time job. I felt an enormous amount of pride for what I’d achieved. I loved my new career, and I’d begun to see it as part of my identity.

My husband has complex mental health conditions and a neurological disorder, and his health problems began to spiral. He found it increasingly difficult to cope at home on his own, so I made the decision to leave midwifery to be his full-time carer.

I wanted to be there for my family, but in many ways, this decision broke me. I felt as if I lost a huge part of who I was. All those years of focusing on my training and starting a new career felt wasted – my identity fragmented.