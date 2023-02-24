Worried about the future? The ‘TBC’ stage could be at the root of it all

If there’s one thing in life I constantly need to work on, it’s practising patience.

Whether I’m waiting on someone to make a big decision that is out of my hands or queuing in a particularly busy coffee shop for a much-needed oat flat white, my patience often wavers and I have to reluctantly remind myself that it’s OK to surrender to the unknown.

Having to be patient amid the chaos is something that many millennials and Gen Zers can relate to. Our lives are shaped by forces out of our control, not least a dire economy, which makes it difficult to plan and prepare for the future (according to Deloitte’s 2022 global Gen Z and Millennial Survey, a third of Gen Z respondents worry about the cost of living above all other concerns, highlighting how the instability of the economy can take a toll on your wellbeing). Meanwhile, a survey from First Give found that Britain’s young people are failing to feel inspired by their future as two in five (40%) admit to feeling scared for what’s ahead.