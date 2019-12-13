Unusual careers: this woman designs board games for a living

I’M RESPONSIBLE FOR…

Running Alexandra Llewellyn London; we specialise in poker and backgammon, but clients can ask us for absolutely anything: a mahjong set, a chess set, all sorts. I’m responsible for every element of the design work, from understanding the materials and proportions to executing it.

I GOT THE JOB…

By launching the business making backgammon sets in 2010. I was working in product development at the time, so it was something I did in my evenings. The boards were immediately bought by Harrods and I quickly started to take custom commissions. I began working on the business full-time in 2014.