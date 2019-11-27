The best American candy, ranked by British people tasting them for the first time

Mike and Ike Original Fruits

Tried by: Anna Fielding, associate editor

These were great, like jelly beans, but fruitier and less cloying and not bean-shaped. The strawberry flavour was a bit meh, but cherry, orange, lemon and lime were all absolute bangers. Then I ate too many and felt a bit sick. I thought I’d read about them, somewhere, before – maybe Judy Bloom, maybe Stephen King? - so I looked them up online. There seems to have been a whole marketing campaign where Mike and Ike broke up and got back together. I’m slightly confused as to if people knew they were together before they broke up – are they the US equivalent of the Gold Blend couple, or are they like a human Bert and Ernie? But the sweets are really tasty.

9/10 (They lose a point for the ‘meh’ strawberry ones)

Swedish Fish

Tried by: Kayleigh Dray, digital editor

I thought I’d lucked out with these, because everyone who’s ever had one before screeched “OH MY GOD, SWEDISH FISH ARE AH-MAZING!” when they saw what I’d been given. I assumed – wrongly – that these vivid red fish would pack some serious chemical-flavoured punch: the kind that makes your head pound, your tongue burn and your cheeks disappear into your face. Instead, I ended up chewing on a mild and insipid piece of Play Doh, which had been inexpertly moulded into the shape of a fish (albeit by someone who’d never seen a fish before, and was just working to a rough description). Not my scene at all. And, to be honest, none of the other bits of American candy I snaffled from other people in the office rocked my world, either. WHY CAN’T THE USA MAKE PROPER SWEETS? Jeez.

1/10

Candy Corn

Tried by: Megan Murray, digital writer

I’d heard the name Candy Corns banded around before, on TV shows, films and the like – so I was expecting something good. But I’m absolutely baffled by their nothingness. They look weird, they taste like sugar that’s been sat on the shelf for too long, and I don’t really understand the appeal. That said, I did keep spooning them into my mouth until a colleague pretty much took them off me…

2/10

Strawberry Twizzlers

Tried by: Colin Crummy, contributing entertainment writer

Twizzlers have been around nearly a century and it shows. They are not quite chewy enough (made of corn syrup, flour and sugar, they sort of just fade away on the tongue), with a soapy strawberry flavour. I was hoping for a bit of an acidic twist that makes you go all squiggly emoji face, the way Tangtastics do. But I got no bite on any front. So it’s a sad face from me.

2/10