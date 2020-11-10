After speaking with Stylist’s digital team this morning, it’s clear no one really trusts good news anymore, no matter how desperate we are for it.

Hanna Ibraheem, senior beauty writer:

“I almost cried at the news of the vaccine as I’m so desperate for my partner, who lives and works abroad, to finally come home now. I saw somebody tweet about how it’s stupid to get your hopes up and that we should be realistic but I was sort of like… just let us have this moment thanks.

“With Biden, I saw somebody post something about how we’re back to ‘normal racism’ now and I was like, ‘Wow, the bar is so low isn’t it?”

Megan Murray, senior digital writer:

“I appreciate that the last week has been eventful and that those events are subjectively positive. But do I feel in any way better about our situation? No, not really. If anything I feel braced to be let down.

“Trump leaving the White House is obviously brilliant, but can we really trust Biden? I would love to believe that everything he says about creating a fair America and being a president for everyone is true but the tally of women who have, at best, said they felt as though his behaviour towards them has made them uncomfortable, and at worst, report being sexually assaulted by him means I don’t see how this is really, truly a thing to celebrate.”