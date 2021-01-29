Best Valentine’s Day gifts from independent businesses you can send in the post
- Megan Murray
- Published
Separated from your loved one this Valentine’s Day? These sweet, postable gifts can be sent directly to your special person and they’re thoughtfully crafted by a small or independent business.
They say distance makes the heart grow fonder, which although romantic, may not be all that comforting if you can’t be with your love on Valentine’s Day.
What is helpful, though, is our edit of lovely, thoughtful Valentine’s gifts that you can send straight to your other half to brighten their 14 February.
From letterbox biscuits shaped into all sorts of cute shapes to hand-tied bouquets and lovingly written cards, all of these gifts can be organised from your laptop and posted to your special person without a middle-woman. We’ve deliberately selected options which have not only been crafted specially for the big day but also offer a personalised note, gift wrapping and 13 February delivery.
Plus, because we’re passionate about spreading the word of brilliant small and independent businesses, we’ve also chosen a variety of brands of which many have recently launched.
And so, because no one wants to be the naughty Valentine blaming the postal service for a late (or non-existent) gift this year, get your surprise sorted below.
Cocolulu card and Dee's Basement treats
Two brilliant female-founded small businesses have come together to create a cute-as-a-button Valentine’s offering with this card and treat combo.
Select a card from Cocolulu’s range (many of which have that red and pink colour clash that we lurve) and pick your treat from Dee’s Basement, such as a marbled cookie or dainty madeleine.
Cocolulu’s founder Louise will handwrite your chosen message on your card and pop the packagee in the post to arrive at your Valentine’s home by 13 February.
Shop cards and treats at Cocolulu with Dee’s Basement, from £8.50
Good News Baker
Keep your peepers peeled for The Good News Baker’s Love Collection which is coming very soon for February.
Celebrating all things love, whether that be the affection you have for your best friends or family, these boxed brownies are set to be delicious and themed around the fuzziest feeling in the world.
Keep an eye on The Good News Baker’s Instagram to find out when the Love Collection launches and which goodies you can send to the people who are special to you.
Lavender & Rose
This seasonal bunch of spring blooms is perfect for anyone who isn’t a fan of the traditional red rose bouquet come Valentine’s Day. Made up of frilly ranunculus, double cream tulips and crisp black and white anemones, this pretty posy nods to spring and smells wonderful, too.
All of Lavender & Rose’s gift bouquets are hand-tied and wrapped in white paper with a dusky rose ribbon. The team are happy to add a notecard too if you’re looking to send a few sweet words to a loved one.
While the mixed bunches are perfect for all kinds of gifts, we also love the single variety options which lets you order any of the elements in bulk for a really show stopping display.
Pre-order for a 12 February delivery across the UK.
Pale Fox gift wrapped coupes
Pale Fox is one of the prettiest prosecco brands out there and this glass coupe gift box certainly looks the part for Valentine’s Day.
Your loved one will receive a bottle of prosecco, which comes from the juice of the glera grapes that grow in The Valley of the Foxes in Asolo. Plus two gold-rimmed glass coupes, gift wrapped and ready for delivery.
Pale Fox offers free two-to-three working delivery on all shipments or next weekday delivery for £4.50.
Sevenoaks Bookshop
Is there a book lover in your life that you’d like to wish a happy Valentine’s Day too? This wholesome gift pack from the lovely Sevenoaks Bookshop in Kent is a sweet gift perfect for a bookworm.
Inside you’ll find the perfect book for book lovers, Dear Reader – The Comfort and Joy of Books by Cathy Rentzenbrink, a Sevenoaks Bookshop mug, a packet of the Bookshop English Breakfast tea that they serve in the bookshop’s own cafe.
Standard shipping times are three to five days (in addition to one to three days processing time for online orders) for addresses within the UK, but this can vary, so get your order in within good time.
Bloom & Wild
Sending letterbox flowers is the easy way to get some beautiful blooms to your favourite person, safely and hassle free.
Whether they’ve gone for their daily walk, popped to the shops or are in the bath, these babies will get there safely and be slid straight through the letterbox.
Bloom & Wild have a special Valentine’s range for this year’s celebration including The Camille, which features 24 stems including roses, snapdragons, carnations, olive foliage, statice, and eucalyptus.
Deliveries are UK-wide with a next-day option available (although we wouldn’t recommend leaving it until then!)
Jasmine's Flour
Jasmine’s Flour is a gorgeous independent bakery specialising in rustic, sweet loaves. Delicious flavour combinations include apple crumble and salted caramel and the pictured above berry deluxe which consists of a triple berry vanilla sponge, filled with plump and juicy blueberries and layered with blackberry frosting before scattering a mix of raspberries and blueberries on top.
Jasmine’s Flour delivers to selected London postcodes so only a lucky few will get one of these lovely loaves for V-day, check the website to see if that’s you.
Dee's Basement
We were obsessed with the kitschy bakes all over Instagram and London bakery Dee’s Basement is one of those leading the charge.
Chocolate covered vanilla madeleines are Dee’s Basement’s speciality, each one delicately painted with whimsical floral or fruity patterns.
We recommend checking with Dee’s Basement when this order will be delivered and if there are delivery restrictions.
Shop chocolate painted madeleines box at Dee’s Basement, £18
Palette Roses & Gifting
Palette’s gift boxes are packaged so romantically, they make it feel like Valentine’s Day all year round. Think a huge, pale pink gift box which opens up to perfectly display a bouquet of luxury roses (pink or red, it’s up to you) and a selection of goodies.
Palette has lots of options for general gifting, including face masks, sweets and bath oils, but specifically for Valetine’s the sister-team behind the brand has teamed up with artisan baker Bitesize Bakehouse to include four raspberry and white chocolate brownies in their Marianne box.
Or, if you’re looking to spend a little extra, you can upgrade to the Daphne box which includes heart iced biscuits from Honeywell Biscuit Co, one mini box of pink champagne truffles by Charbonnel & Walker, lip mask by Vitamasques and pink detox bath salts by Narloa.
You can select a hand-written note and extra roses to go in with your gift box for both options. Pre-order now for delivery on either Friday 12 February or Saturday 13 February.
Bookblock bubbly box
Bookblock is a brilliant option for last-minute gifting that needs to go directly to the recipient as you can design your own box online and everything comes beautifully gift wrapped. In fact, you can even pick a card of your choice and have a personal message printed in it.
The bubbly box is one of the pre-made options and includes a posy of dried flowers, a mini bottle of prosecco and hand-painted cocktail flavoured chocolates.
All orders are dispatched the next day with express options available.
Honeywell Biscuit Co.
Treats from the Honeywell Biscuit Co. aren’t just sweet to eat, they’re sweet to look at, too. We love their Valentine’s range which, as well as these cute otters, includes biscuits themed for food lovers, floral designs and an adorable pair of rabbits.
The Valentine’s range is letterbox friendly so they’ll be delivered safely whether your Valentine is in or not. You can choose to include a personalised message, gift wrap and a nominated day of delivery.
Shop otterly adore you biscuit set at Honeywell Biscuit Co., £28
