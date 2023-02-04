Valentine’s Day gifts: 9 luxurious hampers to treat a partner, friend or yourself
Life

Valentine’s Day gifts: 8 luxurious hampers to treat a partner, friend or yourself

Gift these 8 hampers to the most important people in your life – and yourself – this Valentine’s Day.

Whether we like it or not, Valentine’s Day will soon be upon us. And while you don’t have to subscribe to the very OTT romance of it all, any excuse to treat yourself and the people you love is a good one, right? If you do want to mark the occasion with a sweet treat or self-care set, we’ve rounded up 8 of the best options on the market for you.

  • Hotel Chocolat valentine’s moments to share collection

    Hotel Chocolat valentine’s moments to share collection

    Let’s be honest, few do Valentine’s Day better than Hotel Chocolat.Brimming with pralines, drinking chocolates and even biscuits for dipping, it’s Valentine’s moments to share collection will put a smile on anyone’s face.From £39.50

    Buy now

  • Be My Valentine Box

    Be My Valentine Box

    Roses not enough? How about delicious chocolates and a little fizz too? This sweet gift box comes with Lindt chocolates, a bottle of mini processo and a beautiful rose plant. What more could you want? From £30

    Buy now

  • Couples sharing hamper

    Couples sharing hamper

    You could argue that the best things in life are shared, and this hamper is testament to that. It has everything you’ll both need to relax and indulge, including fine English tea, macarons and enough fizz for two. From £52

    Buy now

  • Beavertown craft beer hamper

    Craft beer hamper

    Who said Valentine’s Day was just for chocolates? Why not change things up with a craft beer bundle from Beavertown, which includes a pair of their Valentines socks, seven beers, a glass, as well as some little love heart sweets. Prices from £25.

    Buy now

  • Cutter & Squidge brownie and fondue gift set

    Valentine’s Day brownie and fondue gift set

    Life will taste even sweeter with this mouth-melting hamper from everyone’s favourite letterbox bakery Cutter & Squidge.Featuring a fondue heart bomb, vanilla shortbreads and decadent brownies, you’ll struggle to give these away. Prices from £39.99

    Buy now

  • Breakfast in Bed hamper

    Breakfast in Bed hamper

    What better way to unwind and relax with bubbles and breakfast in bed! Gift a beautiful, steamed wicker hamper containing a delightful selection of indulgent breakfast staples including orange juice, marmalade, strawberry preserve, natural honeycomb, Butter Oat Crumbles, English breakfast tea and Café York Fine Blend coffee. From £55

    Buy now

  • Lush Hello Gorgeous hamper

    Lush Hello Gorgeous hamper

    Lift the lid on a delectable collection of treats, selected to ensure this pampering gift will soothe, smooth and soften from the kings and queens of self-care, Lush. From £35.

    Buy now

  • Tapas at home with wine hamper

    Tapas at home hamper

    Take your date night to the living room with this delicious Spanish-inspired hamper from Iberica Food. Feast on ham, chorizo, salchicho, cheese and two bottles of wine all from the comfort of your couch. Hampers start from £75

    Buy now

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty/courtesy of brands

Share this article