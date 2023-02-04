Valentine’s Day gifts: 8 luxurious hampers to treat a partner, friend or yourself
Gift these 8 hampers to the most important people in your life – and yourself – this Valentine’s Day.
Whether we like it or not, Valentine’s Day will soon be upon us. And while you don’t have to subscribe to the very OTT romance of it all, any excuse to treat yourself and the people you love is a good one, right? If you do want to mark the occasion with a sweet treat or self-care set, we’ve rounded up 8 of the best options on the market for you.
Hotel Chocolat valentine’s moments to share collection
Let’s be honest, few do Valentine’s Day better than Hotel Chocolat.Brimming with pralines, drinking chocolates and even biscuits for dipping, it’s Valentine’s moments to share collection will put a smile on anyone’s face.From £39.50
Be My Valentine Box
Roses not enough? How about delicious chocolates and a little fizz too? This sweet gift box comes with Lindt chocolates, a bottle of mini processo and a beautiful rose plant. What more could you want? From £30
Couples sharing hamper
You could argue that the best things in life are shared, and this hamper is testament to that. It has everything you’ll both need to relax and indulge, including fine English tea, macarons and enough fizz for two. From £52
Beavertown craft beer hamper
Who said Valentine’s Day was just for chocolates? Why not change things up with a craft beer bundle from Beavertown, which includes a pair of their Valentines socks, seven beers, a glass, as well as some little love heart sweets. Prices from £25.
Cutter & Squidge brownie and fondue gift set
Life will taste even sweeter with this mouth-melting hamper from everyone’s favourite letterbox bakery Cutter & Squidge.Featuring a fondue heart bomb, vanilla shortbreads and decadent brownies, you’ll struggle to give these away. Prices from £39.99
Breakfast in Bed hamper
What better way to unwind and relax with bubbles and breakfast in bed! Gift a beautiful, steamed wicker hamper containing a delightful selection of indulgent breakfast staples including orange juice, marmalade, strawberry preserve, natural honeycomb, Butter Oat Crumbles, English breakfast tea and Café York Fine Blend coffee. From £55
Lush Hello Gorgeous hamper
Lift the lid on a delectable collection of treats, selected to ensure this pampering gift will soothe, smooth and soften from the kings and queens of self-care, Lush. From £35.
Tapas at home with wine hamper
Take your date night to the living room with this delicious Spanish-inspired hamper from Iberica Food. Feast on ham, chorizo, salchicho, cheese and two bottles of wine all from the comfort of your couch. Hampers start from £75
Images: Getty/courtesy of brands