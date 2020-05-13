There are two reasons we’re more gleeful than ever to fill our homes with flowers. First, the longer we spend inside (read: day in and day out), the more a bunch of summery blooms seems to make life a little brighter. Second, we’ve found our new favourite thing to display them in.

We’ve been through all the vase trends from rustic terracotta pots to cute glass jam jars, but there’s nothing as simultaneously characterful, quirky and homely as a jug vase.

Hand-painted, brightly coloured, in the shape of animals or just plain glass; all of our favourite interior designers are making them and our most followed Instagram influencers are showing them off in their homes.