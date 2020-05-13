Big, small, bright or plain; we’re in love with jug vases and we don’t care who knows it. This homeware trend is here for summer and these are the best ones to buy now.
There are two reasons we’re more gleeful than ever to fill our homes with flowers. First, the longer we spend inside (read: day in and day out), the more a bunch of summery blooms seems to make life a little brighter. Second, we’ve found our new favourite thing to display them in.
We’ve been through all the vase trends from rustic terracotta pots to cute glass jam jars, but there’s nothing as simultaneously characterful, quirky and homely as a jug vase.
Hand-painted, brightly coloured, in the shape of animals or just plain glass; all of our favourite interior designers are making them and our most followed Instagram influencers are showing them off in their homes.
Fill them with cheerful tulips or on-trend peonies (our favourites are dark pink ones), and they’ll perk up any room in a jiffy.
Jugs jug ceramic vase
We adore Anissa Kermiche’s work. Her homeware pieces inspired by and celebrating the female form are high on our must-buy list.
This elegant vase is stylish and smart, using the woman’s arm as a handle so that you can pick her up with ease and fill with flowers.
Shop Jugs jug ceramic vase at Matches Fashion, £350 (coming soon)
Gold striped jug
Thanks to her playful designs, Matilda Goad is often the first place we look for new homeware accessories and this beautiful jug is one of her best.
Handmade in Italy, the stripes on this ceramic jug are painted in real liquid goal (fancy!) and Goad describes it as being the ‘perfect’ size for a bouquet of flowers.
We particularly like touches like the pastel pink hue painted inside.
Giraffe jug
This quirky jug from Quail embodies the brand’s brilliant eccentricity. It’s known for producing British made homeware with an emphasis on fun, and what’s more joyfully silly than a giraffe with a headdress of flowers?
We’d love to see this jug filled with happy yellow roses and plonked on your kitchen table.
HAY jug
HAY’s Scandinavian designs are always high on our interior design checklist, and this marbled jug is no different.
The vivid blue colour packs a punch teamed with a marbled surface which is created from a mix of coloured porcelain and white stoneware.
This jug makes for a great accent piece as it’s quite small in size, and would suit just a few stems sitting in it.
Anemone jug
This jug is the word happy personified. The poppy red and forget-me-not blue on this vase look beautiful next to each other and would look even bolder once it’s filled with lush greenery.
As it’s decorated in Emma Bridgewater’s Anemone print, it would of course, look gorgeous holding a bunch of anemones, too.
Cabbage jug
This quirky jug is inspired by the rustic dining traditions of Portuguese culture. It would add a splash of novelty to your dinner table holding, well, cabbage roses of course. In fact, we think the flower’s soft lilac colour would make the perfect accompaniment to this jug’s rich green hue.
The fact that it’s been created using traditional techniques and lovingly hand painted makes it extra special.
Point Duchesse pitcher
If you’re looking for something with an artistic feel, this stoneware jug from Portugal is hard to resist.
We particularly like how the intensity of the blue-green hues vary throughout the design, in parts forming the pattern of lace, while in others dripping rustically.
Images: Heart Zeena / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.