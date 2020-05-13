Home accessories: jug vases to buy now for your summer blooms

Posted by for Life

Big, small, bright or plain; we’re in love with jug vases and we don’t care who knows it. This homeware trend is here for summer and these are the best ones to buy now. 

There are two reasons we’re more gleeful than ever to fill our homes with flowers. First, the longer we spend inside (read: day in and day out), the more a bunch of summery blooms seems to make life a little brighter. Second, we’ve found our new favourite thing to display them in.

We’ve been through all the vase trends from rustic terracotta pots to cute glass jam jars, but there’s nothing as simultaneously characterful, quirky and homely as a jug vase.

Hand-painted, brightly coloured, in the shape of animals or just plain glass; all of our favourite interior designers are making them and our most followed Instagram influencers are showing them off in their homes.

Fill them with cheerful tulips or on-trend peonies (our favourites are dark pink ones), and they’ll perk up any room in a jiffy. 

  • Jugs jug ceramic vase

    We adore Anissa Kermiche’s work. Her homeware pieces inspired by and celebrating the female form are high on our must-buy list. 

    This elegant vase is stylish and smart, using the woman’s arm as a handle so that you can pick her up with ease and fill with flowers.

    Shop Jugs jug ceramic vase at Matches Fashion, £350 (coming soon)

    Buy now

  • Gold striped jug

    Thanks to her playful designs, Matilda Goad is often the first place we look for new homeware accessories and this beautiful jug is one of her best.

    Handmade in Italy, the stripes on this ceramic jug are painted in real liquid goal (fancy!) and Goad describes it as being the ‘perfect’ size for a bouquet of flowers.

    We particularly like touches like the pastel pink hue painted inside.

    Shop gold striped jug at Matilda Goad, £120 

    Buy now

  • Giraffe jug

    This quirky jug from Quail embodies the brand’s brilliant eccentricity. It’s known for producing British made homeware with an emphasis on fun, and what’s more joyfully silly than a giraffe with a headdress of flowers? 

    We’d love to see this jug filled with happy yellow roses and plonked on your kitchen table.  

    Shop giraffe jug at Liberty London, from £28

    Buy now

  • HAY jug

    HAY’s Scandinavian designs are always high on our interior design checklist, and this marbled jug is no different.

    The vivid blue colour packs a punch teamed with a marbled surface which is created from a mix of coloured porcelain and white stoneware.

    This jug makes for a great accent piece as it’s quite small in size, and would suit just a few stems sitting in it.

    Shop HAY vase at Selfridges, £65

    Buy now

  • Anemone jug

    This jug is the word happy personified. The poppy red and forget-me-not blue on this vase look beautiful next to each other and would look even bolder once it’s filled with lush greenery. 

    As it’s decorated in Emma Bridgewater’s Anemone print, it would of course, look gorgeous holding a bunch of anemones, too.

    Shop Anemone jug at Emma Bridgewater, £49.95

    Buy now

  • Cabbage jug

    This quirky jug is inspired by the rustic dining traditions of Portuguese culture. It would add a splash of novelty to your dinner table holding, well, cabbage roses of course. In fact, we think the flower’s soft lilac colour would make the perfect accompaniment to this jug’s rich green hue. 

    The fact that it’s been created using traditional techniques and lovingly hand painted makes it extra special.

    Shop cabbage jug at Liberty London, £100 

    Buy now

  • Point Duchesse pitcher

    If you’re looking for something with an artistic feel, this stoneware jug from Portugal is hard to resist. 

    We particularly like how the intensity of the blue-green hues vary throughout the design, in parts forming the pattern of lace, while in others dripping rustically.

    Shop Point Duchesse pitcher at Anthropologie, £38

    Buy now

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Heart Zeena / courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray