Delicious vegan Easter eggs to scoff this April (or before)

Could Easter be the best seasonal holiday of them all? Edging into spring, it’s the first weekend you’re first likely to spot a bit of proper sunshine – and thanks to those extra days off, it’s also a great time to book a staycation.

But the best part of Easter has to be the monumental influx of chocolate that comes our way. Is it just us, or does chocolate taste even better in the shape of an egg? Although if we’re being honest, we’ll happily tuck into chocolate whatever guise it takes – whether it be bunny rabbit, Easter chick or just an unattended KitKat.