Delicious vegan Easter eggs to scoff this April (or before)

Megan Murray
On the vegan Easter egg hunt? Here are some of our favourite dairy-free, gluten-free and soya-free options…

Could Easter be the best seasonal holiday of them all? Edging into spring, it’s the first weekend you’re first likely to spot a bit of proper sunshine – and thanks to those extra days off, it’s also a great time to book a staycation.

But the best part of Easter has to be the monumental influx of chocolate that comes our way. Is it just us, or does chocolate taste even better in the shape of an egg? Although if we’re being honest, we’ll happily tuck into chocolate whatever guise it takes – whether it be bunny rabbit, Easter chick or just an unattended KitKat.

Plain, sprinkled with sea salt or dried raspberries, all of these Easter treats taste delicious – and even better, they’re all vegan. As well as being animal product-free, some also pass the gluten-free and soya-free tests, too. 

With more and more vegan Easter eggs on the market every year, choosing ethical and sustainable treats is easy – benefiting the planet and our furry and feathered friends, without sacrificing an ounce of deliciousness.

From mini eggs you can chomp in one go, to heftier ones that will keep you going all day, there’s loads of choice for yourself or a lucky vegan friend.

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

