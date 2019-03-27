Delicious vegan Easter eggs to scoff this April (or before)
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
On the vegan Easter egg hunt? Here are some of our favourite dairy-free, gluten-free and soya-free options…
Could Easter be the best seasonal holiday of them all? Edging into spring, it’s the first weekend you’re first likely to spot a bit of proper sunshine – and thanks to those extra days off, it’s also a great time to book a staycation.
But the best part of Easter has to be the monumental influx of chocolate that comes our way. Is it just us, or does chocolate taste even better in the shape of an egg? Although if we’re being honest, we’ll happily tuck into chocolate whatever guise it takes – whether it be bunny rabbit, Easter chick or just an unattended KitKat.
Plain, sprinkled with sea salt or dried raspberries, all of these Easter treats taste delicious – and even better, they’re all vegan. As well as being animal product-free, some also pass the gluten-free and soya-free tests, too.
With more and more vegan Easter eggs on the market every year, choosing ethical and sustainable treats is easy – benefiting the planet and our furry and feathered friends, without sacrificing an ounce of deliciousness.
From mini eggs you can chomp in one go, to heftier ones that will keep you going all day, there’s loads of choice for yourself or a lucky vegan friend.
Tesco Free From white chocolate and raspberry egg and truffles
This white chocolate egg is decorated with freeze dried raspberry pieces and comes with salted caramel flavour chocolate truffles for later, if you can resist.
Shop Tesco Free From white chocolate and raspberry egg and truffles at Tesco, £3
Hotel Chocolat Splat Easter egg in dark chocolate
This smooth, dark chocolate egg has a white and naturally-coloured yolk spread across it, which looks fun and tastes even better. Oh, and it’s in a fully-recyclable box.
Shop Splat Easter egg in dark chocolate at Hotel Chocolat, £10
So Free organic dairy free milk chocolate alternative mini half eggs
These mini half eggs are perfect for a tiny, chocolatey treat.
Shop So Free organic dairy free milk chocolate alternative mini half eggs at Ocado, £3.25
Nomo Free From fruit and crunch chocolate egg
This creamy chocolate egg is filled with delicious crunchy, crispy pieces and juicy raisins, to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Shop Nomo Free From fruit and crunch chocolate egg at Tesco, £6
Love Cocoa sea salt dark Easter egg
This sustainably sourced 71% Colombian dark chocolate egg is hand-harvested crunchy Maldon® Sea Salt flakes, established over 130 years ago, for a sweet and sour taste.
Images: Getty Images / Courtesy of brands