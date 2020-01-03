When the cashier told me she was excited for me to try KFC’s first ever vegan offering, I knew I was in for something good – and I was not disappointed. It has the crispy skin and slight kick of the original recipe herbs and spices that we expect from KFC, with a not-too-dense, bespoke Quorn fillet. Still tasting like a chicken burger, KFC has proved that you don’t need meat to make food finger lickin’ good.

But beware: the KFC chips still aren’t vegan, so you’ll have to go for a side salad or corn on the cob if you want the full meal.

Price: £3.99