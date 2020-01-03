Veganuary 2020: our guide to the best vegan fast-food
Aiden Wynn
Veganuary has come around again, and lunchtime favourites like Greggs, KFC, Wagamama and Leon have all risen to the occasion.
Being vegan isn’t always the easiest thing when eating out. If you don’t have time to meal prep or just fancy grabbing a bite on the go, choices have generally been limited. But veganism has skyrocketed over the past few years, with about 600,000 of the British population now estimated to be vegan according to the Vegan Society. Our favourite food spots have had no choice but to keep up.
To mark the start of this year’s Veganuary, during which people across the world pledge to go vegan for the entire month of January, popular fast food and café chains have released a wide range of new vegan treats. So whether you’re one of the 350,000 people Vegconomist expects to be cutting out animal products this January, a long-time vegan, or just interested in checking out what’s on offer, there’s plenty to choose from. We’ve tried and tested some of the most noteworthy launches and longstanding favourites, so you know exactly where to go for your meat-free fix.
Greggs’ Vegan Steak Bake
KFC’s Original Recipe Vegan Burger
Pizza Hut’s Pepperphoni Pizza
The new, cleverly named Pepperphoni pizza from Pizza Hut is actually not too far off from a classic pepperoni. With a rich tomato sauce, melted vegan cheese and a fluffy crust, it ticks all of the most important boxes. The pepperoni substitute isn’t quite the same texture as the meaty version, and it provides less of the kick that you might expect from a spicy topping, but it’s still a good addition to the pizza.
Price: £11.69 for an individual pizza
Costa’s Smoky Ham and CheeZe Toastie
A firm favourite for a quick lunch, Costa has opened up its sandwich range to vegans with its meat- and cheese-substitute toastie. And as vegan cheese goes, it’s pretty good, if a little sticky. The ham substitute adds a bit of smokiness, although it doesn’t have the most distinctive taste or texture.
Price: £2.95
McDonald’s Veggie Dippers
Chilango’s THIS Isn’t Chicken Burrito
Wagamama’s Yasai Katsu Curry
A Wagamama katsu curry is a well-renowned classic – and now vegans can get in on the action too. Sweet potato, aubergine and butternut squash are coated in crispy panko breadcrumbs and served with that katsu curry sauce that we all know and love. It may be lacking in chicken, but it certainly isn’t in taste. Order with the slightly spicy yasai gyoza for a delicious and filling meal.
Price: £9.95 for the curry, or £15.70 for the Classic Vegan Bundle available on Deliveroo
Leon’s Chipotle Avocado Burger and LoVe Burger
Images: Getty, courtesy of brands