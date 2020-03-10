The velvet interiors trend just keeps getting better and better. Here’s our homewares edit of the best pieces to buy now.
There’s something about velvet interiors. Be it simply a smattering of scatter cushions, a stylish cocktail chair or an attention-grabbing headboard, we can’t help but covet all things velvet.
Perhaps it’s down to the luxe look of the material itself – have you noticed how jewel colours appear even richer when in velvet? We love the way it nods to more glamorous eras gone by and that by investing in, say, a velvet footstool we almost feel like we’re getting ready not in our bedrooms, but a Parisian boudoir in the 1920s.
The velvet interiors trend has, of course, been big news for a while but it’s showing no signs of slowing down soon. In fact, this month we’ve seen a number of must-have velvet homewares products launch and they’re some of the best we’ve seen.
Below you’ll find an edit of the best velvet interiors pieces out there right now that will give your home a big dose of chic.
Pink velvet scallop armchair
We love the sheen of this positively pink, scallop-edged armchair (and its budget-friendly price).
Wash velvet cushion cover
French brand Caravane do a selection of beautiful cushions, but we especially like the teeny tassels on each corner of this one.
Etta chair
Your dining table won’t know what’s hit it, surrounded by these plush, pale pink chairs.
Luxe velvet chair
We love the kooky shape of this leaning bar stool, almost as much as we love the dark velvet upholstery.
Lux velvet floor cushion
This floor cushion may look luxe, but the price is surprisingly affordable.
Fringed flower footstool
Fancy splashing out on a piece that will take your home decor to the next level? This flower-shaped footstool is divine.
Velvet lamp shade
The deep green shade of this lamp complements the luxuriousness of its velvet material perfectly.
Flora dusty pink velvet headboard
Let us present the queen of all headboards with this regal, pink number which will make a statement in any bedroom.
Shop Flora Dusty Pink Velvet King Size Bed Headboard at Oliver Bonas, £545
Palmeral fringed velvet cushion
House of Hackney’s signature print looks sumptuous on this velvet cushion with a fringed finish.
Shop Palmeral Fringed Velvet Cushion at House of Hackney, £165
Images: Oliver Bonas / courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.