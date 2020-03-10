There’s something about velvet interiors. Be it simply a smattering of scatter cushions, a stylish cocktail chair or an attention-grabbing headboard, we can’t help but covet all things velvet.

Perhaps it’s down to the luxe look of the material itself – have you noticed how jewel colours appear even richer when in velvet? We love the way it nods to more glamorous eras gone by and that by investing in, say, a velvet footstool we almost feel like we’re getting ready not in our bedrooms, but a Parisian boudoir in the 1920s.

The velvet interiors trend has, of course, been big news for a while but it’s showing no signs of slowing down soon. In fact, this month we’ve seen a number of must-have velvet homewares products launch and they’re some of the best we’ve seen.

Below you’ll find an edit of the best velvet interiors pieces out there right now that will give your home a big dose of chic.