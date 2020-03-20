Vera Lynn shares life hack on 103rd birthday: “Keep smiling and keep singing”
- Heloise Wood
There’s a good reason that Vera Lynn was nicknamed the “Forces’ Sweetheart”. Her singing raised morale for troops during the Second World War.
And now she’s brought exactly what we need on her 103rd birthday: tips on how to cope during hard times. So pretty useful right now, I think you’ll agree.
She released another video of her classic We’ll Meet Again showing archive footage of her singing accompanied by new visuals. The song finishes with a modern-day tip from the singer saying: “Keep smiling and keep singing.”
She shared advice on coping with adversity (which we could all do with right about now).
“All around the world, people are facing extremely difficult times. It is likely that we will all have to make hard decisions in the coming months,” Lynn said.
“I am reminded of World War II, when our country faced the darkest of times and yet, despite our struggles, pulled together for the common good and we faced the common threat together as a country, and as a community of countries that joined as one right across the world.”
The singer, who turned 103 today, revealed earlier this week she had been moved by how people are supporting their neighbours through acts of kindness.
“We are facing a very challenging time at the moment, and I know many people are worried about the future.
“I’m greatly encouraged that despite these struggles we have seen people joining together. They are supporting one another, reaching into the homes of their neighbours by offering assistance to the elderly and sending messages of support and singing into the streets.”
As people are increasingly forced to self-isolate, schools are closing and the pressure on the NHS intensifies, Lynn’s message of togetherness is more timely than ever. Cheers to you, Vera.