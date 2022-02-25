While in many ways my experiences at Cambridge seemed disconnected from reality, in others they felt like a rehearsal for the next few years of my life.

Throughout my 20s, I found myself in similar situations behaving in similar ways, and trying to ignore that all too familiar feeling of unease. Laughing along to the condescending jokes of men I met in bars, even giving them my number, barely realising that rejection was an option.

Entertaining a long-distance relationship with a guy who expected me to travel to him every weekend because, so he claimed, he was busier than me (he was a student) – the same guy who once, when someone asked me my opinion on a news story, answered for me: “Imogen’s not really interested in politics.”

Staying quiet and obediently doing whatever I was told on an unpaid six-month long internship, and then watching as the less qualified male intern – who refused to answer the phone (our shared duty), but did do a lot of irreverent bantering with the men in charge, and insisted on going to all the important meetings – got given a permanent job ahead of me.

But a few years ago, I was with some female university friends, and talk turned to drinking societies. My official line had always been how much fun we’d all had, because that’s what everyone else said, but instead, I found myself being honest. And one by one, so were the women I was with. Strangely, it hadn’t occurred to me that they’d felt as uncomfortable as I had. We’d all been crippled by niceness, even to each other. And underneath that paralysing niceness, we were angry.