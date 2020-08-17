Why was this such an important issue for you to highlight, Victoria?

Two to three weeks into lockdown domestic abuse shelters were recording massive surges in calls and contacts. Domestic abuse never goes away, but the fact that it was surging was alarming, to say the least.

I care about this issue for many reasons. As a kid I grew up with a violent father until I was 16. I know what it can feel like. When I was growing up, sometimes I could get out of the house: I could go to school. I could play outside. In lockdown, whether you’re a kid or the partner of a violent individual, you couldn’t. So I thought what has been going on? We need to find out otherwise no one will know.

What were some of the most shocking things you discovered while making this?

There’s a number of things. The fact that almost two thirds of women living with an abusive partner said the violence got worse under lockdown is horrifying. The violence is already bad, but the fact that it got worse… I went to meet a woman, Jess*, in a refuge, who had managed to escape. She was watching Boris Johnson announce lockdown with her husband Peter. She’d been with him for twenty years and he’d been violent throughout that time. He turns to her and says: “Let the games begin”. That is just horrific. It makes your skin go cold, doesn’t it?