Woman almost drowns in viral video. Men still want to know what she's wearing

When Korisa Miller was out fishing with a friend and fell into the freezing two-degree water below, the last thing on her mind was how she looked.

According to People, she lost her footing and plunged into the icy water. Her friend and two fishermen tried to pull her out of the water, unsuccessfully. Within a few minutes, Miller’s body had become completely numb.

She began drifting in and out of consciousness before local authorities arrived at the scene around 15 minutes later and pulled her out of the water.