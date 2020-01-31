Woman almost drowns in viral video. Men still want to know what she's wearing
Jessica Rapana
Korisa Miller is lucky to be alive but trolls are more interested in what she was wearing.
When Korisa Miller was out fishing with a friend and fell into the freezing two-degree water below, the last thing on her mind was how she looked.
According to People, she lost her footing and plunged into the icy water. Her friend and two fishermen tried to pull her out of the water, unsuccessfully. Within a few minutes, Miller’s body had become completely numb.
She began drifting in and out of consciousness before local authorities arrived at the scene around 15 minutes later and pulled her out of the water.
Fortunately, Miller made a full recovery, although she and her rescuers agree that she is lucky to be alive.
Afterwards, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office posted footage of the incident, taken from the body-cam of one of the rescuers, to Facebook in a bid to warn others about what to do if they fall into cold water.
The video garnered a surprising reaction.
Because – according to Miller – the majority of viewers didn’t inquire into her wellbeing. Instead, they commented on her weight and what she was wearing.
In the video, Miller is pulled from the water in a sports bra and leggings. However, she told the Detroit Free Press rescuers had to rip off the hoodie and coat she had been wearing. “I did not go fishing in a tank top,” she clarified.
And yet, many of comments on the post still zeroed in on exactly that.
“Why was she wearing that fishing? She is lucky,” one man wrote on Facebook.
Another commented: “Where was her top? Weird.”
Responding to these comments, Miller told the Free Press: “After going through such a traumatic experience and I almost died, this is what people are going to say. I just think these people have no conscience anymore.”
She added: “I have a lot of people that have my back but I also wanted to go and speak for myself too. Shame on people like that.”
Miller further defended herself on Facebook, writing on the post that those leaving comments “should be ashamed of what you are saying to me”.
The comments have since been deleted by the Macomb County Sheriff.
The Sheriff’s official Facebook account added: “It doesn’t matter what or how you do it, there is always going to be someone with a really ignorant comment. Know that by sharing your story, you are helping educate the public and most likely can save someone else from going through what you did.
“Stay strong, we think you’re a beautiful and brave woman.”
Image: Unsplash/Matthew Fournier