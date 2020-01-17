It’s about time we were treated to a new addictive thriller series, right? Cue: Suranne Jones (Dr Foster, Gentleman Jack, Scott & Bailey), who is set to return to our screens in a new six-part BBC drama. And if Jones’ involvement is still not enough to get you excited, Vigil is being made by the same people behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard.

What is Vigil about?

The series will follow the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine, which brings the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva (Jones) leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.