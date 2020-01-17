Vigil: Suranne Jones’ new BBC thriller is major news for Line of Duty fans
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
The BBC has announced a new thriller from the makers of Line of Duty, and it sounds like it’s going to be addictive. Here’s everything we know so far about Vigil.
It’s about time we were treated to a new addictive thriller series, right? Cue: Suranne Jones (Dr Foster, Gentleman Jack, Scott & Bailey), who is set to return to our screens in a new six-part BBC drama. And if Jones’ involvement is still not enough to get you excited, Vigil is being made by the same people behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard.
What is Vigil about?
The series will follow the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board a Trident nuclear submarine, which brings the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services. DCI Amy Silva (Jones) leads an investigation on land and at sea into a conspiracy that threatens the very heart of Britain’s nuclear deterrent.
Who stars in Vigil?
Jones will be in very good company. The drama also stars Game of Thrones’ Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans (Endeavour, Whitechapel), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, Bancroft) and Martin Compston (Line of Duty, Mary Queen of Scots).
Who created Vigil?
Vigil is written and created by BAFTA-nominated writer Tom Edge (Judy, The Crown, Strike), with episodes by Ed Macdonald (The End of The F***ing World) and Chandni Lakhani (Dublin Murders). The drama will be directed by James Strong (Broadchurch, Vanity Fair, Liar) and Isabelle Sieb (Shetland, The Athena).
Speaking about her new role, Jones says: “Tom Edge has created a thrill of a story, set in a world I knew nothing about. The cast and crew World Productions have put together to tell this story is so exciting. Amy Silva is a brilliantly complex character, thrown into a highly charged situation where her authority is weakened. We watch as she navigates her own personal trauma and loss, all at a time when she’s questioning her relationships and life choices. It feels fresh and relevant and I can’t wait to start filming.”
Leslie added: “I was weaned on BBC drama and it is thrilling to be back working at a place that feels like home with Tom Edge’s complex and gripping script. It will be a real honour to work with Suranne and I am looking forward to be filming back in Scotland.”
Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, has desctibed ir as a” fantastic, adrenalised thriller set in a shadowy world which has stakes for us all”.
Consider us obsessed.
When does Vigil start?
We might need to wait a while for this one. It has been commissioned and filming is set to start soon. In the meantime, this is the perfect excuse to re-watch Dr Foster on iPlayer.
Images: Getty, BBC