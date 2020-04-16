What’s with all the viral tag challenges on social media?

If you’ve spent any time on social media over the last couple of weeks, you’ll probably have noticed the massive number of viral challenges going on right now.

First, there was the “until tomorrow” challenge, where users were challenged to post an unflattering picture of themselves with the cryptic caption “until tomorrow”. Anyone who liked the photo was then sent a message from the poster daring them to do the same.

Then came the “toilet roll challenge,” which saw celebrities and sports stars alike challenge their famous friends to try and keep a toilet roll off the ground for as long as possible using their feet.