Taylor’s death, much like the killing of George Floyd, has sparked protests across the USA, prompting lawmakers to pass Breonna’s Law.

In addition to barring the execution of warrants without knocking, Breonna’s Law also sets new guidelines for other types of search warrants, according to The New York Times. It requires that police officers have their body cameras on when conducting a search, and sets a minimum time period before and after the operation that the cameras must remain active.

Civil rights activists, though, believe that more must be done. Demanding justice, they have called for Hankison, Mattingly, and Cosgrove to be arrested for Taylor’s murder.

“Your office has both the power and the responsibility to bring justice to Breonna Taylor, and demonstrate the value of a black woman’s life,” writes Beyoncé in a powerful open letter.

“Don’t let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy. With every death of a black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers.”