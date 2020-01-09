These disturbingly relatable classroom harassment stories have gone viral on Twitter

For far too long, we’ve been expected to accept the narrative that “boys will be boys”. From putting up with boys touching our bodies without consent in high school classrooms to ignoring constant cat-calling while walking down the street, women are told to “put up and shut up” with harassment.

It’s a stereotype that licenses men to do what they want without any regard for the consequences. This kind of thinking is part of the reason why Harvey Weinstein victims felt silenced for so long.