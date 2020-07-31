To say 2020 has been a tough year for the wedding industry would be one heck of an understatement.

Back in March, couples due to get married in a matter of days or weeks were anxiously hanging on the words of every announcement, unsure if they’d have to cancel or at least scale down their big day – and you could say they were the lucky ones.

Since then, countless weddings have been cancelled, suppliers and venues have been in danger of closing permanently and Boris Johnson’s latest speech has dictated that even weddings of up to 30 people will not be allowed to go ahead, in a set of rules which seems to be constantly changing.

So, it stands to reason that couples are having to think of new ways to create a wedding day that still involves as many of their original hopes and dreams for it as possible. But, even in this challenging time, where are the boundaries in doing anything possible to make that big day happen?