We’ve taken part in a lot of virtual pub quizzes during this coronavirus lockdown. A lot. And, while we’re all for them (hell, we’ve even written a guide on how to host your very own quiz), we’re well aware of the fact that you can have too much of a good thing.

With that in mind, then, might we turn your attention to the world of online escape rooms?

For those who’ve never taken part in an IRL escape the room game, the concept is simple: you and your teammates need to work together to uncover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in order to – you guessed it – escape the room.