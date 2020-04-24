Online escape rooms: bored of quizzes? Try a virtual escape room instead
This may just be the ultimate team-building activity for these uncertain times…
We’ve taken part in a lot of virtual pub quizzes during this coronavirus lockdown. A lot. And, while we’re all for them (hell, we’ve even written a guide on how to host your very own quiz), we’re well aware of the fact that you can have too much of a good thing.
With that in mind, then, might we turn your attention to the world of online escape rooms?
For those who’ve never taken part in an IRL escape the room game, the concept is simple: you and your teammates need to work together to uncover clues, solve puzzles, and accomplish tasks in order to – you guessed it – escape the room.
It’s an incredibly popular activity, so much so that there are an estimated 1,500 escape rooms throughout the UK. All, however, are currently closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak – so how can we get our escape on during lockdown?
Well, thankfully, a number of live virtual escape rooms have been launched over the past few weeks, which means you can take part from the comfort and convenience of your own home.
Here are just a few of our favourites…
Stolen
This game sees five priceless treasures taken by five notorious thieves, with players taking on the roles of Scotland Yard’s finest detectives as they hunt them down.
All you’ll need to play Stolen is a phone, laptop or tablet, internet connection, and a printer. Oh, and 2-6 willing detectives, of course.
The experience, which lasts around an hour, costs £14.99 to download and can be found at www.escapehunt.com/uk.
The Grimm Escape
When a team signs on for The Grimm Escape, they are greeted by an online guide (dubbed the fairy godparent) who introduces the story, begins players on their journey, and provides hints to teams that require assistance.
The aim? To break the witch’s spell, of course. Ideally, before it’s too late…
This fun game, which is playable via Zoom, is available for companies, groups, and teams of all sizes. It’s run by Seattle-based company Puzzle Break, but they’ve said that anyone from anywhere in the world can book a game slot.
It costs $25 (just over £20) per person, and so far virtual game slots are selling out within 12 hours of availability. Book yours at www.puzzlebreak.us now.
Alex’s Bathroom
“Alex” didn’t strike you as crazy when you met him. In fact, you seemed to get on pretty well – that’s how you ended up at his apartment. Now, though, you’re locked in his bathroom, things have gotten weird, and you need to figure out what’s going on, fast.
This game starts at £55. Players can book a live game slot here.
The Dentist
Fancy something deeply unsettling? This game sees you wake up on the floor of a dentist’s surgery, completely alone. There are no windows, but you get the feeling it’s dark outside… and you can’t remember much. In fact, you can’t remember anything.
Will you figure out what went wrong before the clock runs out?
This game starts at £55. Players can book a live game slot here.
