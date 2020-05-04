How to host a virtual murder mystery on Zoom

Consider the game to be very much afoot…

Step one: choose and download your murder mystery game

From the players to the plot itself, picking your game will set the tone for the entire night.

Here are just a few of the options available…

Murder In The Red Room

In Murder in the Red Room, a modern masterpiece is being auctioned off by its owner. Everyone taking part is either an art collector keen to bid in the auction or a key character in the plot… and, yeah, someone dies. Obviously.

This virtual video chat murder mystery game works best for 8-20 people. The company is operating a ‘pay what you can afford’ scheme, so you can pick this one up for £1, £10, £20, or £50.