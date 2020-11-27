The office Christmas party is a thing of legend. The awkward games, the naff pub food, the chance to chat with your work wife without getting that disapproving look from your manager and, of course, all the gossip the day after.

So, if you’re not about to let a little thing like a global pandemic get in the way of this year’s celebration, we’ve good news: you don’t have to.

In fact, there are plenty of options when it comes to planning a work Christmas party online. Whether your colleagues are the ‘organised fun’ types who love a mind-bending challenge or if you’d prefer something more low-key, like a few drinks and a catch-up, these ideas have something for everyone.