How to host a virtual pub quiz: tips and ideas for questions and topics
- Megan Murray
Thinking about hosting a virtual pub quiz? Well, consider this your ultimate guide to having as much fun as humanly possible in your living room this weekend.
It’s the weekend – yay! Oh, but we can’t go anywhere… boo. We’re just about getting used to the idea that when Friday rolls around our big plans for the weekend will consist of watching the latest Netflix show and probably baking banana bread (everyone else seems to be?).
But although, sadly, there will be no cosmopolitans being drunk in cocktail bars or Sunday afternoon pub lunches, there is a way you can have a slice of your usual weekend fun, virtually.
Virtual quizzes are the new pub quizzes. The craze is all over social media, with groups of friends around the country getting together on video platforms to share a couple of drinks and spend a few hours quizzing it up.
But creating your own quiz takes work. So here we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to help you construct one.
Pick a video app
There are several video apps being favoured right now but Zoom seems to be the easiest-to-use of the lot of them. Plus, on Zoom you can host up to 100 participants at once – and if you’ve got more pals than that then, well, you can probably just lean out your window and shout.
Setting up a Zoom account is easy: fill in your details and sign up for free. The only drawback here is that your meetings will cut off after 40 minutes on a basic plan. So, either host one half of the quiz and take a 10 minute break for bathrooms and beverages and re-start the meeting, or upgrade, but it will cost you £11.99 a month.
Create a quiz email address
To ensure fair’s fair, set up a new email address for the quiz so that everyone can send in their answers at the end of every round.
This will mean that you can confidently announce the winner at the end, and be sure people aren’t generously self-marking. We recommend using Gmail and keeping the address simple as participants will need to email you continuously throughout the game. Ask them to put their team name in the subject line every time and to always submit guesses before you reveal the answers.
Design your quiz
Obviously how you design your quiz is entirely up to you, but here are some tips that you might find helpful:
- We recommend doing five rounds, estimating that each round will take about 10-15 minutes between explaining the questions, repeating anything unclear, giving players time to think about their answers and email in their guesses, before revealing the correct answers.
- Five questions per round is a good number if you’re unsure.
- Allow for a break after the third round – cameras on or off is up to you – to give everyone a chance to use the bathroom or get some more drinks.
- If you want to give your quiz some real pizzazz, we recommend creating a layout using Microsoft Powerpoint and using a new slide for each round. This gives you the opportunity to include video or picture rounds and you can share your screen so everyone can see…
- …equally you can stick to an authentic pub quiz style and just read out the questions while on camera.
Pick your quiz questions
Now this takes a bit of creativity, but if you’re short on ideas, here’s some inspiration for you:
- Catchphrase: arrange images next to each other or act them out on video. For example, take a house plant and (if you have a flat mate or partner) ask someone to video you making punching movements next to it. This would be ‘to beat around the bush’. Or, hold a shower above your head and say great things about yourself and this would be ‘showering with praise’. You get the idea.
- What connects these images: pick four things which have a theme in common and ask your players to guess what it is. For example, pick four celebrities who have all also written a children’s book.
- Who am I: read out a description for a variety of well-known people throughout history without saying who they are and leave your players to guess the person’s full name.
- Anagrams: choose five words along the same theme and scramble the letters. This one’s best done if you’re using a visual aid like Powerpoint so people can see the letters.
- Guess the song: play the first five seconds (or however long you think is appropriate) of a song through the speaker of your laptop, using your phone (so that everyone on the quiz can hear), and ask them to guess the name of the song and the artist.
- General knowledge: five questions of good ol’ general knowledge, from when the Eiffel Tower was built to the longest word in the dictionary.
Tell your friends!
Now all there’s left to do is pick a day, a time and tell your friends! Give them the meeting ID once you’ve set up the video call and you’re ready!
Images: Unsplash