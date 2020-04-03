It’s the weekend – yay! Oh, but we can’t go anywhere… boo. We’re just about getting used to the idea that when Friday rolls around our big plans for the weekend will consist of watching the latest Netflix show and probably baking banana bread (everyone else seems to be?).

But although, sadly, there will be no cosmopolitans being drunk in cocktail bars or Sunday afternoon pub lunches, there is a way you can have a slice of your usual weekend fun, virtually.

Virtual quizzes are the new pub quizzes. The craze is all over social media, with groups of friends around the country getting together on video platforms to share a couple of drinks and spend a few hours quizzing it up.

But creating your own quiz takes work. So here we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to help you construct one.