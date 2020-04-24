If you’re thinking of holding a virtual hen do yourself, learn from my experience and take my advice:

Divide the hen into two groups

I think 18 people is just too many people on one call, especially if they don’t know each other. Although it’s lovely to bring friends together, no one can actually connect in this type of forum so it’s better to split off into groups that make sense. Whether this is because they know each other the best or they have similar home situations or children.

Think about a time that works for everyone

Holding a call at 5pm is the worst time for me because I have to start preparing my baby for bedtime. I appreciate this is a very specific example but if there are mums in your group, think about doing a time later on when they’ll be more present.

Be clear on a finish time

Please, please, please don’t put your hens through the dragging conversations when everyone is clearly ready to leave, but no one wants to be the first to bail. Cap the call at an hour and a half, make the finish time clear before and whoever is organising needs to be confident in calling it when it’s over so people can leave without feeling bad.

Make an itinerary before and share it with everyone

Some chatter time is great, but as it can be difficult to hear what everyone is saying, structure is key. I would advise three games at a max and making them activities everyone can join in on like a quiz.

Start with introductions

I felt strange speaking to people I didn’t know because I hadn’t had the chance to even tell them who I am, so even though it can feel a bit tedious, get everyone to do a quick hello at the beginning of the call with their name and how they know the bride.