“It’s been a long year not being able to visit my nan in her care home. Margot is 97 and actually turns 98 next month. When people are that old, it is a really long time and that time feels precious. It’s been particularly hard not to see her over the last year as I found out I was pregnant in the autumn. Even more so because my husband and I have struggled for a while to conceive.

Margot is a big part of my life and we are very close. We lived near her growing up and she regularly looked after me and my two brothers. I have lots of fond memories of her taking us swimming and on days out to Hampton Court and Kingston river.

We’ve kept in touch over the phone throughout the pandemic but she has bad hearing so ringing her is a bit of a nightmare. She has hearing aids but it is still hard for her to hear well over the phone. She struggles with that a lot. Often she can’t hear what we’re saying, which gets her stressed. The ladies that work in the home help us do family video calls - they’ve been really helpful translating for us - but it’s not the same. Face-to-face conversation is, of course, much better.”