“My evenings would be dedicated to imagining my alternate life”: when does daydreaming become a problem?
There’s a whole world of unusually vivid daydreams known as ‘maladaptive daydreaming’ (MD) that may soon be recognised as a psychiatric disorder. But where is the line between the casual escapism we all recognise and a more conscious retreat into elaborately constructed worlds?
“When it got to 6pm, I’d stop my work and then the rest of the evening would be dedicated to imagining my alternate life,” says a 28-year-old woman called Rachel*.
In Rachel’s fictional reality, she lived in Sicily with a man called Dario, a character based on a real person she knew relatively little about. “It got extremely detailed,” she says, “Some days I’d decide, ‘OK, today I’m going to think about what the interior of our house would look like, room by room.’” For around eight months, she’d intentionally inhabit this invented environment, which felt “a bit like The Sims”. There would also be conversations: “For example, Dario going on a work trip and me being in this imagined living room with our child and FaceTiming him.”
Rachel is not alone. The lightest internet digging uncovers a world of unusually vivid daydreams, which go beyond fleeting escapism and take place in deliberately constructed universes. As well as romantic scenarios, these can feature casts of characters, complex plots and intricate storylines that evolve over time – sometimes years.
“I once spoke with a subject whose most recent daydreams centred on her fictional armies going into battle, something that had been a developing plot line for several months,” says Giulia Poerio, a lecturer in psychology at the University of Sussex.
This curious condition, which may soon be formally recognised as a psychiatric disorder, is known as ‘maladaptive daydreaming’ (MD). The term has gained traction on TikTok, with explainer videos racking up millions of likes and influencer Charlotte D’Alessio recently speaking about the experience on her podcast.
“My friend asked me what I did to fall asleep and I told her that I had an imaginary world inside my head that I go to every night and I have since I was little,” says D’Alessio. “I told my psychiatrist and he told me that it’s actually a dissociation disorder.”
The MD phenomenon is nothing new. It was first identified by clinical psychologist Professor Eli Somer, after he encountered six patients who described entering vivid fantasy states in order to soothe psychological pain.
In 2002, Somer wrote a paper for the Journal Of Contemporary Psychotherapy, which defined MD as “extensive fantasy activity that replaces human interaction and/or interferes with academic, interpersonal or vocational functioning”. The most common daydream themes were also identified, ranging from violence and sexual arousal to visions of an idealised self, power and control or rescue and escape.
Those are just some of the ways MD differs from average daydreaming, something few of us could deny indulging in. Whether we’re imagining far-flung trips, glamorous lifestyles or romantic meet-cutes, it’s perfectly normal to zone out in a long meeting or lose yourself during a commute. In fact, the New Scientist reports that adults spend around half their waking hours daydreaming. And far from being a waste of time, it can be a useful place to ruminate on experience, a tool for stimulating creativity or simply a pleasurable moment of escape.
“In meetings that are more than 30 minutes, I check in every 20, take a few notes, then cash in on daydreaming,” says one 31-year-old woman. “I always go to the same beach, one I’ve imagined for years, and just enjoy the scenery and the peace and quiet.”
The problem, of course, is when such fantasies get in the way of reality. “We all daydream but when it becomes excessive and interferes with your ability to function at work/school and in relationships (eg because of the amount of time it takes up) it can become maladaptive,” explains Poerio. “MD is a strong compulsion to daydream and difficulty in stopping or reducing it. Those with MD often report psychological distress, difficulty sleeping and feelings of shame about their daydreaming activity – it’s something they may hide from others.”
But what causes this compulsive behaviour? Somer’s 2002 paper found that most people engaging in MD are seeking a soothing escape from stress or pain, mood enhancement, wish fulfilment or companionship and intimacy. The condition often coincides with ADHD, anxiety, depression, OCD or related disorders, but differs from psychosis because the thoughts are voluntary rather than intrusive. In fact, many maladaptive daydreamers prompt the experience with particular movements such as rocking motions or pacing – a form of self-hypnosis that helps them to enter their fantasy state. Some psychologists view MD as a new form of behavioural addiction, which can be very hard to break.
While daydreams may offer short-term relief as a form of coping mechanism, they do not resolve the root of distress. On the contrary, they may prevent people from confronting issues in real life. It makes sense that the disorder is gaining traction now, in an era defined by crises, when there is so much to escape from. Some psychologists believe that its prevalence increased during the pandemic, but all agree that it’s increasingly recognised thanks to online communities in which sufferers can share their experiences. Despite this surge in interest, research surrounding recovery is still limited, with studies suggesting that a combination of psychological treatments is the best course of action.
“There is one documented case study of a 25-year old MDer called ‘Ben’,” explains Poerio. “Over six months using cognitive-behavioural techniques, motivational interviewing and mindfulness, Ben was able to cut time spent daydreaming by more than 50%. Also just published this year is a randomised controlled trial with more than 500 people, which showed that mindfulness with self-monitoring over eight sessions improved MD symptoms.”
Not everyone is convinced that such measures are necessary. In May 2022, Professor Jonathan D. Raskin described himself as a “daydream believer” in Psychology Today, and suggested that MD is a case of pathologising a positive phenomenon. Perhaps some people’s definition of maladaptive differs from others. “I daydream on and off all day and have since I was a kid,” says one 25-year-old woman. “I think it affects my procrastination massively but I also think it helps my mental health. It feels fun – like it’s dissociating but it can feel like I’m manifesting, which I convince myself is productive.”
Clearly, it’s a serious issue for certain individuals, but as long as it’s not interfering with everyday life or preventing you from dealing with a deep-rooted issue, there’s no need to give up the daydream just yet.
*Names changed for anonymity
Image: Getty
If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, you can find support and resources on the mental health charity Mind’s website and NHS Every Mind Matters or access the NHS’ list of mental health helplines and services.
If you are struggling with your mental health, you can also ask your GP for a referral to NHS Talking Therapies, or you can self-refer.
For confidential support, you can also call the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org. In a crisis, call 999
