Rachel is not alone. The lightest internet digging uncovers a world of unusually vivid daydreams, which go beyond fleeting escapism and take place in deliberately constructed universes. As well as romantic scenarios, these can feature casts of characters, complex plots and intricate storylines that evolve over time – sometimes years.

“I once spoke with a subject whose most recent daydreams centred on her fictional armies going into battle, something that had been a developing plot line for several months,” says Giulia Poerio, a lecturer in psychology at the University of Sussex.

This curious condition, which may soon be formally recognised as a psychiatric disorder, is known as ‘maladaptive daydreaming’ (MD). The term has gained traction on TikTok, with explainer videos racking up millions of likes and influencer Charlotte D’Alessio recently speaking about the experience on her podcast.

“My friend asked me what I did to fall asleep and I told her that I had an imaginary world inside my head that I go to every night and I have since I was little,” says D’Alessio. “I told my psychiatrist and he told me that it’s actually a dissociation disorder.”