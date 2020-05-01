House of Hackney’s eccentric prints have long given the brand a unique place in the interiors world.

Gaudy florals (that would look at home in your nan’s bedroom if House of Hackney didn’t make them so damn cool), rose-tinted dinosaurs and illustrated depictions of the zodiac are all part of the imaginative range that have made this homeware brand a cult favourite.

Although you can get these patterns on cushions, lamps, curtains and more – it’s the wallpaper range that has really made House of Hackney famous. In fact, searches for House of Hackney wallpaper have spiked in lockdown, when many of us are thinking about what home renovations we can take on while staying inside.