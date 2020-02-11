Want to know if they fancy you? Pay extra special attention to this...

You might be thinking that the best way to work out whether someone fancies you is to listen to what they’re saying to you.

But actually, research suggests that this might not be the full picture – and that listening to how they say something could be the clue to knowing whether or not you’re the object of someone’s affections.

Research from the University of Sussex, published in journal Proceedings Of The Royal Society B, found that people tend to lower their pitch when they’re with someone they find attractive – a “subtle, subconscious sign” that developed as an evolutionary tool to attract a partner.