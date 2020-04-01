Tips for keeping your bed clean

It’s fairly simple but some of these things have become second nature to many of us. For example, do you often fall asleep with your mascara still intact? Well, to keep your bedding in as good a condition as possible make sure you’ve washed your face thoroughly and cleansed it of make-up before going to sleep.

On a similar note, think about all of the grime you absorb from air pollution throughout your day – well this all follows you into bed at night. This means that unless you have a shower before bed, you’re essentially lying in car fumes and city dirt for (hopefully) eight hours. As previously mentioned, if you have pets it’s best not to let them on or in your bed. Plus, although we’re suckers for breakfast in bed, you should really keep eating and drinking in bed to a minimum if you want to keep it clean. Crumbs aren’t chic, people.

Bonser also has some good news for those who are a little slow to make their beds in the morning, because this can give your mattress time to breathe. She says: “We’re all guilty of rushing around in the mornings, but when it comes to making your bed there’s a good reason why you should take your time. On average, an adult can lose up to a litre of sweat in one night and all of that has to end up somewhere. To help minimise the amount that can be absorbed by your mattress, ensure that you pull down your duvet and let it air before you move on to making your bed later on in the day.”

She also recommends thinking outside of the box when it comes to keeping your bed clean. For example, bedroom carpets are huge breeding grounds for dust and mites so vacuuming often will help cut down the amount of dust in your bedroom on the whole. Also, if you’re walking around with bare feet, you’ll be bringing all of that debris into your bed with you. As well as keeping on top of carpet cleanliness, Bonser says wearing slippers is a good way of keeping grime out of your bed.