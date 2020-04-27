“How often should I wash my bra?” Tips on washing lingerie by hand and in a machine
- Megan Murray
- Published
Ever worn the same bra for *dramatic pause* weeks on end? Us too. Here’s how often you should be washing your bra, especially as the summer months approach.
Isn’t it funny that owning a bra is pretty commonplace and yet – knowing how to care for it is still not common knowledge?
We’ve got drawers full of the things, many of us wear them every day, they’re essential in keeping your back and chest supported (as well as ensuring your clothes sit properly), but none of us are even sure how often we should be washing them.
The truth is, we’ve been known to don the same bra for days (or even weeks) on end. When you find one that’s comfortable and sits just right, it can feel like a nuisance to wait for it to be washed and dry again… meaning we often don’t bother.
But summer is coming, and warm days mean that our bra rotation will need to go up a notch. So, we investigated what the official best practise is when it comes to wearing, washing and caring for bras. We think you’ll agree that it’s essential knowledge that we’ve probably held off too long in learning.
How often should I wash my bra?
This depends on how much you sweat and what time of year it is – for example, in summer our bras are bound to get sweatier than in winter.
As a general rule of thumb, lingerie brand Boux Avenue recommend washing your bra every two to three wears but points out that this is just a guide as “we know how easy it is to stick to your favourite bra.”
If you’re sweating a lot (maybe you have a job that requires a lot of running around or your commute in summer is particularly sticky) you should really be changing bra everyday though, just like you would a t-shirt.
It’s not just because of sweat odour, either. Bras collect dead skin and grime just like any other piece of clothing you wear, so it’s all round more hygienic to keep on top of washing them.
Plus, bras can be quite expensive, so you’ll probably want to keep yours in good quality. Sweat can actually break down the elastic in your bra which will reduce its lifespan over time.
How to wash your bra
Bras are much more delicate that other items of clothing, so you shouldn’t just bung them in the washing machine along with your jeans.
Hand washing bras:
Hand washing is always preferable as it’s a lot kinder to the fine material and extra details like bows or embroidery that your bra might have.
Boux Avenue recommends a five-step approach, which can be seen below:
1. Gently blot mild stains with delicate detergent.
2. Soak in warm lukewarm water and detergent and gently rub together.
3. Rinse in cool water by gently folding bra in two to get rid of excess.
4. Reshape bras with moulded cups when damp to ensure it keeps its shape.
5. Lay bra flat on a towel.
Machine washing bras:
If you need your bra back in business in a hurry, you might need to machine wash it – but please don’t ever put it in the tumble dryer as this will damage it.
The first thing you need to do is get yourself a lingerie wash bag to keep it safe. Wash bags should be sheer enough for the water to penetrate your lingerie and wash everything properly, while being sturdy enough to protect fine garments through every wash cycle including spinning. Side note: they’re also a good idea for socks or tights to stop a pair being separated (and inevitably lost and gobbled by the sock monster) or tights getting tangled and stretched.
John Lewis and Partners do a set of three wash bags which can be used for all fine goods (£7.23), Boux Avenue sells one especially for bras (£5), as does Intimissimi (£8).
Once you’ve popped your bra inside a washbag, follow the care instructions but make sure you wash at 40 degrees or more, because anything colder won’t cleanse properly. Wash on a delicate washing cycle and only use gentle detergent. Once done, carefully reshape the cups to ensure they stay in the correct position.
Voila – now you’re good to go and live your best bra life.
Images: Getty