How often should I wash my bra?

This depends on how much you sweat and what time of year it is – for example, in summer our bras are bound to get sweatier than in winter.

As a general rule of thumb, lingerie brand Boux Avenue recommend washing your bra every two to three wears but points out that this is just a guide as “we know how easy it is to stick to your favourite bra.”

If you’re sweating a lot (maybe you have a job that requires a lot of running around or your commute in summer is particularly sticky) you should really be changing bra everyday though, just like you would a t-shirt.

It’s not just because of sweat odour, either. Bras collect dead skin and grime just like any other piece of clothing you wear, so it’s all round more hygienic to keep on top of washing them.

Plus, bras can be quite expensive, so you’ll probably want to keep yours in good quality. Sweat can actually break down the elastic in your bra which will reduce its lifespan over time.