Washing our bed sheets, is a topic of contention, but most of us know that we should be doing it pretty regularly if we want to keep our hygiene levels above board.

But washing our duvets? Hmm… that’s a different beast entirely. Now, we’re not talking about your duvet sheets, we’re talking about the actual duvet you stuff inside of them – the thing that keeps you warm.

Do you wash it once a year? Every couple of months? Never? Would you take it to the dry cleaners, or is it safe to chance the washing machine?

And hey – there’s no shame in feeling confused.

The Stylist office has had its fair share of debates over this topic. Kayleigh Dray, Stylist’s editor-at-large had a fateful experience with her washing machine: “I thought it would be okay to bung it in there, but it ripped to shreds and got mouldy where it had sat against the wet glass.”