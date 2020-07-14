In this way, wearing a face mask does not protect you – but it does limit the risk of you spreading the virus to other people if you’re an asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carrier.

However, to ensure you don’t put yourself in danger by wearing your mask, it’s important that you wear it correctly. That means no fiddling with the mask while it’s on, not taking it on and off to talk to someone you bump into at the supermarket and definitely not putting it down on any surface (you can find out more about how to correctly wear a face mask by watching this World Health Organisation video).

The second – and equally crucial – part of wearing a mask is making sure you wash it properly afterwards. Many cotton face masks are reusable – compared to the medical face masks which are single-use – but to keep yourself safe while using them, you need to make sure you’re practising proper hygiene.