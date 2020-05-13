Sea Wall is the devastating monologue written by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) for Scott in 2012. It is described as being a “uniquely intimate portrayal of humanity”. The Guardian called Scott’s performance “a devastating miniature performed with delicate intensity (and intense delicacy)”.

Scott originally performed the 30-minute act at the Bush Theatre and later revived it in 2018 at the Old Vic. You can now watch it on YouTube until Monday 18 May. This is the first time it has been made available to stream free to a global audience.

Watch Sea Wall starring Andrew Scott