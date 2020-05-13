Life

Andrew Scott's hit one-man show Sea Wall is available to stream for the first time

Hollie Richardson
Fleabag Andrew Scott

Need some more Andrew Scott in your life during lockdown? Here’s how you can watch his one-man show, Sea Wall, online for the first time since it was filmed. 

Already worked your way through Andrew Scott’s best roles during lockdown? There’s plenty out there. The iconic Hot Priest in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag, Chris the rideshare driver in Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror, Jim Moriarty in the BBC’s Sherlock, Colonel John Parry in the recent His Dark Materials adaptation – there’s plenty of entertainment to keep Scott fans going. 

But with so much time on our hands, it’s very possible that you’ve raced through it all twice-over by this point. Thankfully, we’ve just been given some new Scott material, and it’s completely free to watch.

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott reveals the refreshing reason you can’t find him on Instagram

Sea Wall is the devastating monologue written by Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time) for Scott in 2012. It is described as being a “uniquely intimate portrayal of humanity”. The Guardian called Scott’s performance “a devastating miniature performed with delicate intensity (and intense delicacy)”.

Scott originally performed the 30-minute act at the Bush Theatre and later revived it in 2018 at the Old Vic. You can now watch it on YouTube until Monday 18 May. This is the first time it has been made available to stream free to a global audience.

Watch Sea Wall starring Andrew Scott

It is Scott at his finest, doing what he does best: captivating audiences with a highly emotive, memorable performance. The actor has had a long career on the stage, starring in critically acclaimed performances such as Hamlet and Present Laughter. We can’t wait to see what future stage shows he takes part in, but this will do very nicely until then.

And for Waller-Bridge fans still wanting more, you can still watch Fleabag: National Theatre Live for £4 on Amazon, with all profits going to various charities.

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

