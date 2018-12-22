Watch: the best feminist speeches of 2018

It’s been a long year – and from the centenary of some women getting the vote to the ongoing conversations around #MeToo, it’s been a landmark one for women, too.

And as the issue of representation, equality and diversity becomes more and more pressing, it’s also become more present in the media.

Celebrities included Frances McDormand, whose ‘inclusion rider’ speech made headlines, Oprah Winfrey’s historic Golden Globes acceptance speech and Natalie Portman’s rousing #MeToo call to action.

Activists and politicians including Stella Creasy, upskirting activist Gina Martin and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern also stood up for the rights of women across the world.

Here’s our pick of some of the best feminist speeches of the year.

Image: Getty