If there’s one lesson we should all take away from our time in lockdown, it’s the benefit of slowing down. For way too long, our ‘always on’ culture has demanded our attention 24/7 – whether we were rushing between meetings, working large amounts of overtime or trying to manage our ‘side hustle’ at the weekends, the ‘normal’ life we lived before coronavirus was characterised by non-stop activity.

In lockdown, lots of us have been given the chance to take a step back from all of this and enjoy some time for ourselves. Whether you’ve picked up a newfound obsession with TikTok, become a banana bread connoisseur or spent your time reading, plenty of us have found new hobbies to keep us going through this strange time.