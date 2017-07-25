12 ways to tackle anxiety at your desk in under 10 minutes

Thankfully, a new study has come up with a trick to help tackle anxiety at work.

In April 2017, Dr Oz The Good Life reports that University of Waterloo researchers asked a group of people with anxiety to complete a computer based task while being continuously interrupted (something which can trigger anxiety), Those who were asked to take just ten minutes to meditate were significantly better at focusing when they returned to their computer.

“Our results indicate that mindfulness training may have protective effects on mind-wandering for anxious individuals," said Mengran Xu, one of the study's authors and a PhD candidate in the department of psychology at Waterloo.

She continued: “We also found that meditation practice appears to help anxious people to shift their attention from their own internal worries to the present-moment external world, which enables better focus on a task at hand.”

This would suggest that by practising just ten minutes of mindfulness at your desk, you could help silence your “internal worries” and return to kicking ass in your career.

Seeing as this sounds like a wonderful revelation to all those battling to keep their minds calm, we’ve rounded together 11 more quick and easy practices that you can try in your work place to help you calm down if anxiety begins to overwhelm you in the office.