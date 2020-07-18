Wearing a mask steaming up your glasses? Try this very simple trick

Face masks are currently only mandatory in England on public transport and in hospital. But from Friday 24 July, which is next week, face coverings will become compulsory in all shops and supermarkets across England. People who flout the rules will risk being fined £100.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) say masks can provide “a barrier for potentially infectious droplets” and have told governments to encourage mask wearing in areas where physical distancing is difficult “such as on public transport, in shops or in other confined or crowded environments.”

Although many people are criticising the UK government for taking so long to enforce this protection, it’s at least good to know action is now being taken.