So, you could say it was only a matter of time until this trend spilled into the wedding world, too.

Thanks to its focus on aesthetic trends, Etsy is known for having a handle on what the next ‘big thing’ in the wedding industry is, and the brand’s recent findings show that consumer searches for crystal favours have increased by 11% compared to this time last year.

But what does this really mean? Is receiving a crystal as a wedding favour akin to being given a religious item, with the intention of converting friends of the couple to their lifestyle – or is it simply a pretty trinket?

Lara Faye, fashion writer, Reiki practitioner and crystal healer believes in the healing power of crystals and regularly gifts them to friends and colleagues, so she doesn’t think it would be out of place to use them in place of a traditional wedding favour.

“I’ve bought my best friends large rose quartz and amethyst crystals for Christmas and if someone is curious about crystals I am always happy to take them crystal shopping to find stones that resonate with them,” says Faye.

“I once took a Hinge date crystal shopping (it was his suggestion) and yes – there was a second date!”