Wedding trends are influenced by everything around us: from the latest dishes being favoured by the foodie scene to this season’s catwalks. Which makes sense seeing as a wedding day has so many different aspects to it.

But inspiration is fluid and creativity can be drawn from anywhere: if you see a fashion look you love, your wedding attire isn’t the only part of your day that has to benefit from it. In fact, we love finding ideas in surprising muses.

The colour of your favourite lipstick could be the perfect shade for your bridesmaid dresses or the design for your wedding stationery could come from a sweetie wrapper. There are no rules when it comes to creating an aesthetic for your special day.