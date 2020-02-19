Wedding flower trends inspired by London Fashion Week for stylish brides
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Fashion brides, here’s how London Fashion Week is influencing the latest wedding flower trends and how to try the look yourself.
Wedding trends are influenced by everything around us: from the latest dishes being favoured by the foodie scene to this season’s catwalks. Which makes sense seeing as a wedding day has so many different aspects to it.
But inspiration is fluid and creativity can be drawn from anywhere: if you see a fashion look you love, your wedding attire isn’t the only part of your day that has to benefit from it. In fact, we love finding ideas in surprising muses.
The colour of your favourite lipstick could be the perfect shade for your bridesmaid dresses or the design for your wedding stationery could come from a sweetie wrapper. There are no rules when it comes to creating an aesthetic for your special day.
Which is why we were so excited to see the parallels drawn by Blooming Haus, one of London’s most innovative, exciting and visionary floral design studios, between the looks at this season’s London Fashion Week and the biggest wedding flower trends at the moment.
From Simone Rocha’s dreamy florals in sun-faded neutral tones to Molly Goddard’s frothy skirts, we spoke to Blooming Haus about how you can replicate the most recent fashion trends on the catwalk in your wedding flowers. It’s the stuff fashion-focused brides dream of.
- The lavish Lacroix look
We already know that maximalism (in other words, more is more) is a big trend in both the wedding and interior design worlds, so we’re loving seeing it on the runway at London Fashion Week, too.
French brand House of Christian Lacroix is famous for its over-the-top aesthetic, which we’ve seen in the theatrical frills, bejewelled jackets and flamboyant puffy skirts used in its new collaboration with Rixo.
The meeting of this fashion household name with the cool-girl brand on everybody’s lips is giving us serious inspiration to extend this trend into floristry and go even bigger, bolder and brighter than before.
Try it yourself:
This style is all about being excessive, so when it comes to your wedding flowers think a blossoming abundance of floral pieces. It means going beautiful, bold and extravagant when it comes to colour, form and design.
Do this by using vibrant colours like reds, violets, pinks and blues and play with different contrasts. Mix light-dark, cold-warm and pure colour contrasts for an added kick.
2. Tulle rules at Molly Goddard
Tulle remained a firm favourite for Molly Goddard, the creator of that iconic Killing Eve dress, this London Fashion Week. Once again she delivered more striking, signature looks in the playful fabric, which has given us no-end of wedding ideas.
Couples in 2020 will be looking for alternative ways to wow their guests and tulle designs are great inspiration when it comes to delivering maximum floral impact with volume and voluptuousness.
Try it for yourself:
Recreate the impact of her designs by using big, powerful centrepieces and floral sculptures, floral arches and suspended installations like flower clouds.
Combine, as shown in the arrangement above, gorgeous winter chrysanthemums, white roses, as well as dyed asparagus fern and marry them with pure white and soft-to-touch ostrich feathers.
3. Dreamy romance like Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha showcased an ultra-feminine collection at this season’s London Fashion Week, full of whimsical, dreamy looks.
She used her signature layered, deconstructed style with shades of white and nude colours to create a romantic feel, which translates particularly well into wedding inspiration.
Try it yourself:
To recreate this soft look opt for flowers that feel organic, are naturally styled and come in a pared down colour scheme.
Toffee roses paired with nude roses are a favourite. Mix with new cultivars of winter roses and add some fritillaries to get it just right.
4. Shrimps styling
Shrimps’ immaculate, regal look was like a breath of fresh air on this season’s catwalk. The mix of debutante-style dresses, vivid colour hues, tartan and brightly designed scarfs was an innovative mix and gave us permission to think even further outside the style box.
Try it for yourself:
Incorporate the look by tying your bridal bouquet with a silk scarf rather than an organza ribbon and pick some new bold hues for your blooms – for example, burnt orange coloured dahlias, chocolate cosmos and peach ranunculus.
5. Richard Quinn’s flower power
We loved Richard Quinn’s collection that combined romantic florals, a touch of hard-core edge and some pops of bright colour.
To recreate this feel try using foraged flowers that feel less prim and perfect than typical wedding blooms – the more original and striking, the better.
Try it for yourself:
Choose a combination of colours for large-headed flowers like roses, oversized chrysanthemums, celosia and complement these with some textural flowers like clematis and nerine.
See more from Blooming Haus and follow them on Instagram.
Images: Unsplash / Instagram / Courtesy of Blooming Haus