If there’s one thing we’re hearing a lot about recently, it’s weddings. Yes, wedding fever has struck and thanks to a backlog of postponed ceremonies, everyone and their dog is looking forward to their special day in the next few months. So, now comes the eternal wedding guest dilemma: what do you gift the people you love without breaking the bank?

Here’s where The Drop by Stylist comes in – our marketplace to shop from over 350 independent brilliant brands in the UK, spanning accessories, beauty, interiors, fashion and everything in-between. You’ll be happy to know that this also includes a hefty selection of wonderfully unique and personalised gifts ready to be called upon as the wedding gift of your choice.