If your search for a wedding gift this summer is leaving you stumped, we’ve rounded up the best pieces all sourced from British independent brands across homeware, accessories and beauty.
If there’s one thing we’re hearing a lot about recently, it’s weddings. Yes, wedding fever has struck and thanks to a backlog of postponed ceremonies, everyone and their dog is looking forward to their special day in the next few months. So, now comes the eternal wedding guest dilemma: what do you gift the people you love without breaking the bank?
Here’s where The Drop by Stylist comes in – our marketplace to shop from over 350 independent brilliant brands in the UK, spanning accessories, beauty, interiors, fashion and everything in-between. You’ll be happy to know that this also includes a hefty selection of wonderfully unique and personalised gifts ready to be called upon as the wedding gift of your choice.
So, whether you’re looking for one key statement homeware piece you know they’ll both love or a mixture of a few things to bundle together in a hand-picked hamper, we proudly present 21 of the best pieces to add to your gifting list asap.
Scroll down to find the best wedding gift ideas across homeware, beauty and everything in between all from great independent brands…
The best wedding gift ideas
My Doris Block Print Cushion
From In Casa by Paboy’s signature style to Kitri’s recent homeware collaboration with Amuse La Bouche, ruffled cushions are the interiors trend that isn’t going anywhere. You’ll find a more affordable version bursting with colour via My Doris’ pattern-clash cushions featuring fabric that’s hand-printed by artisans in Jodhpur, India.
Available in two colourways – pale blue and coral pink, and zesty lime and pastel pink – this is a piece bursting with detail. From the thick ruffle trim to the botanical designs, it’s maximalist cottagecore at its finest.
Sun and Day Gold Solid Brass Large Clam Shell
With an exclusive saving only available on The Drop, any maximalist giftee will love Sun and Day’s oversized solid brass clam shell for one key reason: it’s impossible to take your eyes off it.
Its undulating curves are perfect on their own or for showcasing trinkets, using as a fruit bowl or as a really fancy dumping place for bills. No matter what it’s used for, we can guarantee it’ll get a compliment from everyone.
Shop Sun and Day Gold Solid Brass Large Clam Shell at The Drop, £65
Little Karma Co Personalised Initial Refillable Candle
Is your gift recipient a fan of typographic prints on their walls? Imagine if you could bring the same aesthetic to their sideboards, bookshelves and coffee tables. Here’s where Buckinghamshire-born lifestyle brand Little Karma Co and its typographic initial candles come in.
Available in four refillable sizes from mini (70g) to mega (3-wick 750g) and seven natural essential oil scents, including fragrant bergamot and rose geranium, soothing eucalyptus and lime, and fresh lemongrass and ginger, each initial has been carefully designed using a chic, muted colour palette.
Shop Little Karma Co Personalised Initial Refillable Candle at The Drop, £13
Concrete & Cacti Personalised Initial Concrete Pot & Plant
Wonderfully minimalist, Concrete & Cacti’s concrete plant pot is a step above the rest for two reasons. Firstly, each pot is handmade in small batches, creating less waste in the process. But it’s the juxtaposition of the luxe gold initial imprinted on the front softening the look of the industrial texture that has us really hooked.
As well as a choice of succulent or cactus, you can pick from five different concrete colours, as well as an initial of your giftee’s intials.
Shop Concrete & Cacti Personalised Initial Concrete Pot & Plant at The Drop, £18
Hearth and Heritage Paint Your Own Candle Holder Kit
Does your loved one ever look at candle holders and think they could design one better? With Hearth and Heritage’s paint your own kit – handmade at their Lincolnshire HQ – they can finally take matters into their own hands.
The kit comes equipped with everything they’ll need, including a range of paints, a paint brush, three design ideas and one of three candle holders – a tealight holder, medium tapered candle holder or a taller, curved candle holder.
Shop Hearth and Heritage Paint Your Own Candle Holder Kit at The Drop, £19.95
Sophie Home Stille Cotton Knit Throw
Distinctive and modern, geometric-patterned homeware can be found in the chicest of homes, thanks to its Scandi vibes. Which is why south-east London lifestyle label Sophie Home’s 100% cotton monochrome and red-trimmed throw is ideal for draping over an armchair to create a focal point in the living room.
Black Belle Prints Bordeaux and Copper Leaf Agate Style Resin Coasters
When is a coaster more like a piece of art? When it’s one of Blackbelle Prints’ leaf-flaked agate resin coasters. Handmade by founder Victoria, the Afro-inspired coastal design features mesmerising details courtesy of the gold leaf swirling throughout.
The glitter-adorned textured edge, reminiscent of precious agate stones, looks as if it were sliced straight from the source. If your loved one is all about a tablescaping texture boost, this is the stuff of dreams.
Shop Black Belle Prints Bordeaux and Copper Leaf Agate Style Resin Coasters at The Drop, £12.60
Cocolulu Personalised Candle Pair, Lilac, Black, Antique Rose
Some modern candles are an acquired taste (we love fruit and bum-shaped designs, but we’ll happily admit they’re not for everyone). Slender dinner table tapers, though, are a timeless classic that make an ideal wedding present that can be personalised with handwritten names, meaningful dates or phrases. Plus, they’re packaged in fully recyclable wrapping and adorned with a luxury bow.
Cocolulu’s pair of dinner table candles come in three colours: spring-ready lilac, deepest black and a rose shade reminiscent of antique terracotta pots.
Shop Cocolulu Personalised Candle Pair, Lilac, Black, Antique Rose at The Drop, £14
Sun and Day Rattan Handwoven Vase
Rattan has made a Winona Ryder-style comeback in recent years, popping up in stylish homes across the nation in the form of headboards, lampshades, drinks trolleys and more. Now, your giftee can incorporate wickerwork into their tablescape with Sun and Day’s handwoven rattan vase, available with 5% off on The Drop.
Not too big and not too small, simply fill with a fresh or dried bouquet or a spray of pampas grass for a natural, elegant aesthetic.
Bax + Gore Handpainted Lamp and Shade
Stripes or spots? It’s an age-old conundrum, but Bax + Gore’s adorable lamps make it even harder to choose. Handpainted and made to order, the striped shade with its red base brings to mind the beach umbrellas at Positano, while the red, pale pink and white spot version is the home accessory of Instagram dreams.
With an exclusive price available only on The Drop, we can’t think of a better way to brighten up your giftees shades of beige bedroom, sideboard or bookshelf.
Shop Bax and Gore Handpainted Lamp and Shade at The Drop, £30
Steepletone LED Text Light Bulbs and Desk Lamp
When your loved ones are as obsessed with interiors as you are, it can be tricky to find a statement piece that they haven’t already stashed away in their Instagram ‘saved items’ folder. Relax, because we’ve done the hard work for you. Steepletone’s range of ‘Bright Ideas’ LED neon bulbs featuring words like ‘love’ and ‘dream’ glowing from inside are just what the wedding fairy ordered.
Choose from just the bulb or add the white marble effect or grey concerete cylindrical stand for a larger present. Whatever you go for, they’ll be hard pressed not to take an Instagram pic as soon as it’s switched on.
Shop Steepletone LED Text Light Bulbs and Desk Lamp at The Drop, £64.99
Martha Brook Personalised Remember When Luxury Photo Album
Never underestimate the power of nostalgia when it comes to gift-giving – and Martha Brooks’ Remember When photo album has all the makings of a heartfelt present. Let your giftees fill the album with photos from the wedding and watch them go misty-eyed as they flick through.
Handmade in the UK, the linen-covered, gold-embossed album features luxe gold binders, 50 blank pages for photos and mementos, as well the option to add a personalised message to the inside front page. The never-ending search for a thoughtful gift is finally over.
Shop Martha Brook Personalised Remember When Luxury Photo Album at The Drop, £49.95
Originals Studio White Ceramic Shell Bowl
When it comes to interiors, aquatic-inspired homeware is big news: think koi fish jugs, coral knick-knacks and starfish patterned vases. The latest to land are clam shell bowls. “When cult interior designer Matilda Goad is a fan, you know it’ll soon be plastered all over Instagram, making Originals Studio’s take the perfect gift for all of the ceramics fans in your life,” says The Drop’s editor Gemma Crisp.
Available in two sizes – a large bowl that’s ideal for fruit, and a smaller dish – the white bowls are a classic nod to the ceramic world’s next big shape.
Shop Originals Studio White Ceramic Shell Bowl at The Drop, £30
Rose Works Ldn Initial Terrazzo Chunky Coasters
Suddenly devoid of all gifting inspiration? You need only look to the one eternal struggle that unites us all: preparing a mug of something warm and caffeinated, and finding nowhere safe to rest it. Enter: Rose Works LDN’s customisable chunky terrazzo coasters.
Made from an eco-friendly alternative to resin, all you need to do is choose between four colour combinations, then add an initial of your choice in a contrasting shade. Et voila! No judgement from us if you happen to snaffle one for yourself at the same time…
Shop Rose Works Ldn Initial Terrazzo Chunky Coasters at The Drop, £14
Please & Thank You You Are Loved Luxury Soap Bundle
“I’m a sucker for a fancy handwash, but I’ve recently started the transition towards bar soap in a bid to be more sustainable,” says Stylist contributor Shannon Peter. “These beautifully packaged bars have just as much sink appeal as liquid soap and come milled with shea butter, so there’ll be none of that uncomfortable squeakiness post-washing.”
The You Are Loved trio of rose, lemon and lavender soaps packed with 95% naturally derived ingredients are gloriously chic. Plus, for every set sold, Please & Thank You will donate three soaps to a community in need.
Shop Please & Thank You You Are Loved Luxury Soap Bundle at The Drop, £20
Fay&Mamie DIY Paint Your Own Candle Kit
The problem of living in a candle-obsessed society? Finding ones that aren’t already on everyone else’s sideboards is a quest all of its own. Luckily, London-based Danish DIY brand Fay&Mamie has come to the rescue with its candle-making kit.
Available in six shades – cream, light pink, light grey, light green, light blue and dark blue – the kit comes with four candles, three paints, and different-sized stamps so your giftee can create patterns like clouds, polka dots, flowers and more.
With the kit wrapped in a handmade fabric placemat, it’s the perfect gift for all the crafty, tablescaping fans in your life.
Shop Fay & Mamie DIY Paint Your Own Candle Kit at The Drop, £20
Jasmine Alice Home Matte Black Rattan Photo Frame
If you frequent the same interiors-obsessed corners of Instagram as we do, you’ll know that rattan is big news. From boho headboards to the influencer favourite Marcel Breuer Cesca chair, it makes a neutral yet eye-catching addition to every room of your home.
“If you’re a fan of the trend, but don’t feel like switching up your furniture just yet, this handwoven photo frame is the perfect way to ease yourself in,” says The Drop’s editor Gemma Crisp. “Accented with contrasting black wood, it’s an effortlessly stylish way to display holiday photos and postcards from gallery and museum visits, either on the wall or freestanding on a shelf or table. Beats keeping them in a drawer, right?”
Shop Jasmine Alice Home Matte Black Rattan Photo Frame at The Drop, £19.99
510 Laundry Hand-Painted Striped Mini Oblong Cushion
Founded by mother and son duo Sue and Ed, 510 Laundry’s made-to-order linen and cotton cushions channel all of summer’s stripy highlights (think: deckchairs, beach huts and Fab lollies). Merging London-based Ed’s background as an artist and homeware buyer with Edinburgh-based Sue’s experience as an expert crafter, each hand-painted cushion is as well-designed as it is well-made.
Available in a choice of eight colours, there’s one to suit every kind of décor scheme – and sofa situation. Whether you’re adding them to a chic velvet three seater, or heaping a pile onto your bed for a luxury hotel vibe, these striped oblong cushions will never be wrong.
Shop 510 Laundry Hand-Painted Striped Mini Oblong Cushion at The Drop, £35
Kiss Me At The Disco Your Year Personalised Date Print
If you’ve ever admired Bella Freud’s iconic 1970 jumper, you’ll know that a few simple numbers can make the ultimate statement. Dates are a brilliant way to mark your loved ones’ most notable occasions. Case in point: Kiss Me At The Disco’s high-impact art prints.
Available with a light pink or bright green background, each date is written in retro-style 3D numbers – all with their own cheering colour combinations. Choose your preferred size and get a frame at the ready – they’ll want this on their wall ASAP.
Shop Kiss Me At The Disco Your Year Personalised Date Print at The Drop, £15
Humble Homeware Speckled Mini Stoneware Serving Pots (Set of 2)
Yes, sticking to a meal plan and being able to keep basil plants alive is great, but the true marker of adulting? Owning nice serving bowls. And with a special price exclusively on The Drop, Humble Homeware’s speckled pots are what snacking dreams are made of.
Available in a choice of four chic tones, when not in use in the kitchen, they’ll come in handy as a catch-all for hair bobbles, lip balms, USB sticks, safety pins and those other essentials that have a tendency to magically disappear unless housed somewhere specific. Serving and storage? We’ll take a set in every colour.
Shop Humble Homeware Speckled Mini Stoneware Serving Pots (Set of 2) at The Drop, £14
Northerner On The Run Jesmonite Wiggle Mirror
With a special price exclusive to The Drop, and all the undulating charm of the OG luxe styles, Northerner On The Run’s wiggle mirror is our top pick for any mirror obsessive. Handmade from colourful jesmonite, each one is cut into a wavy organic shape.
Available in a choice of three colours – pink marble, white terrazzo or baby blue – it’s a summer interiors must-have. Don’t have a mantelpiece? Lean against the wall on top of a chest of drawers, low bookshelf or sideboard for an on-trend centrepiece that will sing when surrounded by colourful candles, dried flowers and abstract art prints.
Shop Northerner On The Run Jesmonite Wiggle Mirror at The Drop, £55
