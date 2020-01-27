Brides expose lack of diversity in the wedding industry with real-life stories

“We have been receiving messages from people asking how we are ensuring Most Curious Wedding Fair is an inclusive show, people who have left in tears from other wedding shows, being asked where the groom is? People who automatically feel like an outsider when they walk in to see only white or male with female cake toppers hand in hand,” they write.

The post continues: “People feel like what’s the point, I won’t feel inspired because no one there, physically in person, on the catwalk, or in images on people’s stands will look like me. So, we want to put it out there right here, right now, that this is an issue. It’s our issue and we want to make sure we are making strides with it going forward.”

Most Curious Wedding Fair admits “we are very, very, VERY aware that we have a long way to go” before noting that the brand’s campaign images aren’t inclusive, but says that their website now has an inclusivity guide and has “opened the conversation” and “are ready to listen, ready to learn”.

The post has prompted an outpouring of real life examples from brides who have felt excluded while planning their weddings.