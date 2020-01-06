It’s official: when it comes to planning a 2020 wedding, more is more. That’s right, this year wedding experts are forecasting that rustic minimalism will be out, and flamboyance is absolutely in.

A Most Curious Wedding Show (aka organisers of the coolest wedding fairs in the business, coming to London this February), have predicted that maximalism will be the next big thing for the 12 months ahead.

From fashion and hair accessories, to place settings and decorations, maximalism is all about having fun with your day and piling on as many colours, textures and patterns as possible.

A Most Curious Wedding Show describes the trend, writing: “The biggest story of 2020 for us will be the rise of fuller, fussier overall styling in all aspects of the wedding from the bride, the groom, the table, the decor.