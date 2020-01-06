Wedding trends 2020: maximalism is the playful decor trend you need to see
- Megan Murray
- Published
Wedding trends for 2020 have started to emerge, and this one is beyond fabulous.
It’s official: when it comes to planning a 2020 wedding, more is more. That’s right, this year wedding experts are forecasting that rustic minimalism will be out, and flamboyance is absolutely in.
A Most Curious Wedding Show (aka organisers of the coolest wedding fairs in the business, coming to London this February), have predicted that maximalism will be the next big thing for the 12 months ahead.
From fashion and hair accessories, to place settings and decorations, maximalism is all about having fun with your day and piling on as many colours, textures and patterns as possible.
A Most Curious Wedding Show describes the trend, writing: “The biggest story of 2020 for us will be the rise of fuller, fussier overall styling in all aspects of the wedding from the bride, the groom, the table, the decor.
“Pattern clashing and mixing of materials, decorativeness and chintz are exploding onto the scene after many years of austerity, minimalism and pared back visions. Beautifying, adorning, decorating with more ornamental and OTT styles being celebrated.”
Think kitschy fabrics, frothy dresses and playful decor touches in Marie Antoinette-style sugary pastels, using busy patterns and loads of flowers.
Now, though we know it sounds like an exciting concept, it’s also a lot to take in. So, here are three ways to nail the maximalism wedding trend for yourself.
Use clashing patterns for your place settings
In order to nail maximalism in your table decor, the key is to keep layering different colours, patterns and textures to create a lavish, eye-catching effect.
We particularly like this look when it’s hooked on one aspect (such as several tones of the same colour, or keeping all patterns within a floral bracket) which holds the concept together.
Add a fun prop to take your setting to the next level
So, you’ve arrived at the point when the majority of your decor is finished. To give your chosen theme some extra pazazz, build on it by arranging some eye-catching floor props to make it pop.
We particularly love the idea of scattering a few big disco balls on the floor, because of their playful aesthetic and celebratory connotations – not forgetting the way they glitter, of course.
You could choose to position a cluster of them alone, or create an even more elaborate and over the top scene by mixing them with balloons or flowers.
Create height with an over-the-table installation
Floral installations have been high on the must-have lists of brides for a while and last year flower clouds were announced as the next big thing.
If you want to maxamise your installation try using a mix of bright, bold blooms. It goes without saying that in this instance bigger is better, so it’s also crucial that your installation makes an impact. Do this by making it imposing in size and low enough to almost tickle guests.
Images: Pinterest